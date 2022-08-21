The movie star, the rocker and the Prime Minister - what a strange time to be a woman in the spotlight

Marin is facing a backlash over the video, but she is defending what she did in her free time.

OPINION: The video shows a small group of friends at a party. There's low lighting, dancing and miming to music, and in one shot a glass of liquid passes momentarily across the screen.

If you're of an age and stage where you still like to gather with friends to dance, it's probably much like videos you have on your own cellphone. There's no drug taking visible or implied, no-one is brawling, everyone appears to be having a happy time. Everyone's sporting black and white - but perhaps that's just the naturally stylish nature of the Finns.

All completely unremarkable, other than for the identity of one of the revellers - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin​.

Marin, 36, is the third-youngest country leader in the world. An MP since 2015, she has a Master’s Degree in Administrative Science and before being installed as Prime Minister, was Minister of Transport and Communications. Although Finland faces the kind of economic and political challenges much of the world is also grappling with, she appears to be well regarded.

None of that seems to matter to some. Since the video was leaked, there have been calls for Marin’s resignation, and demands she take a drug test. Marin says she will do that if necessary, despite emphatically denying she has taken drugs, or been around those who have.

She told media, yes, I partied, danced and drank alcohol - all perfectly legal things. That she should have to even point this out is ludicrous. We already know Marin enjoys a (legal) good time, she's been publicly flailed for it before.

Andrew Medichini/AP Marin, 36, has defended her time at a private party where she danced and drank alcohol – “all legal things”

And yes, there's a parallel here, with the kind of misogynistic rubbish our own Prime Minister has faced, and still faces. Further back, there's the example of British PM Theresa May and Scotland's First Minister Nicloa Sturgeon’s pre-Brexit meeting in 2017. Sitting together in sober-coloured suits, the photo of the two leaders was front page news for the Daily Mail which, never mind the politics, asked which of the women had "won Legs-It". A female columnist suggested May was making a "direct attempt at seduction" by crossing her legs. The inference - that if you have legs, are a woman, and sit down in chair there must be something sexual going on.

Somehow, Sanna Marin's happy time at a private party has been branded as "inappropriate" for a Prime Minister. Inappropriate how, exactly? Boris Johnson also enjoyed (many) parties, but criticism of that came only when we knew he'd actually broken a bunch of laws.

I strongly suspect Marin's clothing might have played into this "inappropriate" tag; a black top with shoestring straps - her arms and shoulders uncovered. Female politician has arms and dances, ergo, there must be something untoward going on.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Florence Pugh in the dress that attracted controversy when she attended the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show in Rome.

It's been a month of it for these sexist double standards. In July, actor Florence Pugh​ faced a backlash for wearing a hot-pink tulle gown to a fashion show. Her crime, apparently, was that the dress was sheer and her nipples were visible through the bodice.

Pugh says she knew before putting on the dress on that there'd be a media storm over it, but remains proud to have worn it.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be” Pugh posted to her seven million followers on Instagram.

Indeed. None so much, you could argue, as 59-year-old rocker Tommy Lee, who last week posted a full-frontal nude image of himself on Instagram.

It was an image I could have done without seeing, but it stayed on the platform for almost five hours before being taken down.

The reaction to the picture itself was more hilarity than outrage.

Unlike Pugh's "transgression" (which was to wear the dress) the resulting criticism after Tommy Lee's, was directed at Instagram for leaving it in place for so long.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for S Tommy Lee of Motley Crue posted a fully-nude “d... pic” on Instagram, which remained on the platform for hours.

There's been long-running discussion about "offensive content" rules at Instagram and other social media platforms. Instagram's policy forbids images of women's nipples but not men's. Trans men, women breastfeeding, they've all been quickly removed in the past by a platform that has no problem with showing men's bodies unclothed.

All of this is exhausting for women (and LGBTQI+ people) who should be able to expect a fair and equal deal from society, and Silicon Valley. The latest row over a female politician simply dancing in a tank top is the icing on a poisonous gâteau.

I predict by tomorrow morning I'll be feeling exhausted, too, from all the emails this column will attract from the misogynist and homophobic dinosaurs who still seem so, so afraid of the sight of women and queer people in public life.