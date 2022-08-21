There's a scientific explanation for how many bureacrats we need

Mike Hutcheson co-founded agencies including Colenso BBDO and was a managing director of Saatchi and Saatchi before teaching innovation and entrepreneurship at Auckland University of Technology.

OPINION: A major downside of democracy is that it breeds bureaucracies.

Ostensibly, bureaucracies are structures set up to administer the fair apportionment of resources for the common good. Fair enough on the face of it.

But when I look at figures for the increase in the number of people employed in New Zealand’s ballooning public service sector, I shudder. While finding accurate numbers of those employed in Public Service is like nailing jelly to the ceiling (due to varying definitions and source data), from published reports in 2000, 255,000 people (about 14% of the work force) were employed in government departments - by 2021 the public sector had swollen to 384,400, an increase of more than 50%.

If we include Local Body employees, the number swells further to 436,700, or 18.9% of New Zealand's total workforce. (As measured by Stats NZ's Business Demography data.) The majority (88%) work in central government with 12% in local government (52,200).

Add to that a rapidly growing list of consultants hired to do the work that the bureaucrats are supposed to but, apparently, can’t - and we go some way to explaining the exponential increase in the general cost of living. A colleague who runs a large residential building company says that regulatory requirements and compliance costs add about 25% to the cost of new homes!

As my mate, the late Neil Roberts (formerly TVNZ and Communicado) once said – “We’ve always had high unemployment, it’s called working for the Government.”

Bureaucratic structures are inevitably hierarchical, fostering rules, rigid operating procedures and impersonal relationships, with initiatives and policy directions blown in by egos and the political wind. As in a beehive, a self-perpetuating, circular organisation will evolve comprising thousands of drones fussing around the queen, enabling her to expand her colony thus ensuring the continued survival of the drones.

Inputs and outputs are the currency of bureaucracies – rather than insights and outcomes. In government, academic and local authority sectors, there are few profit-and-loss assessments, only budget allocations.

In 1955, Professor C Northcote Parkinson a British university don, seconded to the Admiralty during WW2, wrote a commentary in The Economist, arguing that the lack of any relationship between the work to be done and the size of the staff to which it may be assigned, meant the growth of bureaucracies was inexorable and unavoidable.

His insight gave birth to the law that takes his name and is just as relevant today.

Parkinson’s Law states that work expands to fill the time available for its completion, so the number of officials and the quantity of work to be done are not related to each other at all.

Parkinson also proved by scientific calculation how, within two years, seven bureaucrats will inevitably be required to do the task that originally took one.

Take the bureaucrat labouring under a heavy workload – real or imagined. He or she won’t ask for someone to share the load, as that someone might become a rival. So the request will be for two subordinates. These subordinates, equally diligent and conscientious, will also be appalled at the growing problem and within a short space of time convince their superiors to be equally concerned. They will require research and more subordinates to establish the scale and breadth of the issue.

I can sense the mounting frustration felt 70 years ago by Professor Parkinson, at the inexorable and seemingly unstoppable rise of bureaucracies of the world – and mourn the ever-increasing cost-of-living being added through more bureaucrats, more compliance costs, more levies, higher local body rates and taxation.