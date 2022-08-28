If you can quickly and easily access a car that isn’t yours, owning one can look much less appealing

Finn Lawrence is the founding director and head of product at Mevo, a car-share service.

OPINION: New Zealand’s passenger transport system is in a bad place.

Outside of a few small European nations, we have the highest rate of private vehicle ownership in the world and around 80% of commuting trips in New Zealand are made in a private car - dwarfing the use of public transport (6.5%) and active transport (walking/cycling, 11.3% combined).

Our trends on vehicle size and emissions are also moving in the wrong direction: in 2018, utes outsold electric vehicles at a rate of 64 to 1. Emissions from transportation almost doubled between 1990 and 2018 - contributing to the increasing impacts of the climate crisis and extreme weather events.

But cars can still be part of the solution, when utilised alongside an ecosystem of other transport options.

Unfortunately, electric cars aren’t going to be a silver bullet for the problems in our transport system. While they do produce zero tailpipe emissions, they don’t solve any of the other problems we have as a result of cars being the dominant way we get around.

Replacing the 4.5 million cars in New Zealand with 4.5 million new electric cars doesn’t fix our transport system. As well as the direct emission impacts of private car travel, we’re beginning to understand the wider impacts of so many cars everywhere. From the micro-particulates generated when tires are worn down on the road, to the 300+ annual deaths in car accidents, to the impacts of how we build our houses, roads, and cities.

Congestion in Auckland alone is estimated to cost around $2B per year to the local economy. We’ve been trying to build our way out of this problem for decades; wider and bigger roads have only led to more congestion. This phenomenon is known as the cycle of car dependency.

So, is the solution to ban all cars? Go all-in on trains, buses, and bikes? While there are a variety of places in the world going down this path, this isn’t something we can do overnight. It’s also hard to ignore the positives of getting around in a car; convenience, flexibility, and privacy all come to mind.

The problem isn’t the cars themselves - it’s the business model: car ownership as the only option. Car sharing isn’t a new idea; it’s been operating in various forms globally for over 30 years. Allowing access to a car without owning it is the common goal for all car sharing operations.

Advances in smartphone technology have allowed services like Mevo to develop this concept - pushing the envelope of convenience and flexibility. If you can quickly and easily access a car that isn’t yours, owning one can look much less appealing.

Our transport system in New Zealand looks a bit like a monoculture. We have a system that favours a single mode of transport and produces a lot of negative externalities. What we should try to move towards is an ecosystem, where different types of transport coexist together, and provide mutual support and benefits.

By giving people access to a private car, without feeding the cycle of car dependency, car sharing encourages people to take a multi-modal approach to how they get around. This allows for other transport “species” – busing, walking, cycling, micro-mobility, and ride-hailing - to flourish and find their natural equilibriums.

Breaking free of the business model of mass private-car ownership, and the cycle of car dependency, won’t be easy, but by making these changes we can shape a transportation future that is better for health, communities, and the planet.