Welcome to local body politics - and a step into the unknown

OPINION: In July 2018, at the Local Government NZ Conference, a heady call was made for a shift in decision-making from centralisation to localism.

Backed by policy think tank, The New Zealand Initiative, LGNZ said the localism project will put people back in charge of politics and reinvigorate democracy through an active programme of devolution and decentralisation. This clarion call to put the local back into local government saw candidates in the 2019 local government election pick up on this theme as part of their campaigns.

Nek minit (Fast forward three years) and the pendulum is smashing through the stratosphere in the opposite direction.

The Three Waters Reform, radical changes to the RMA and its subset legislation on Climate Change, followed by the sudden realisation of a need for a total reform of the sector called Future For Local Government. The financial underpinning of the long term plan we had been working on was effectively munted by the impending impact of the Three Waters Reform.

The advice from the AG's Office was for councils to carry on as if it was business as usual. Given long term plans are critical tools of prudent planning, councils were increasingly skating on thin ice. I remember in October last year, council staff grappling with the impact of increased housing density around transport hubs proposed under the National Policy Statement on Urban Capacity. Out of the blue the government turbocharges greater intensification of residential areas with new legislation and tighter timelines.

I mention this to highlight the impact of the range of these shock wave changes on council staff. On a three-yearly election cycle elected members are churned over regularly while it's the council CEOs and staff who provide organisational and policy continuity. They are the guardians of the long term plan and the district plan. In the last three years, this council engine room has been under huge stress marshalling their stretched capacity to respond to the government's assembly line reform programme. This includes endless submissions to the various government bills, public consultations, and briefings and workshops to keep elected members up to speed. Add very tight budgets and timelines, and you have a recipe for staff burnouts.

To that cocktail add the impact of Covid on staff ability to respond because of disruption to normal work process, sickness and the abuse from the belligerent section of local anti-vaxers objecting to their access being denied to council services like libraries, swimming pools, community halls...etc. This has had another negative impact. There is an expected and healthy tension between councillors as governance and council staff reflecting the established separation of responsibilities between governance and management. But under these extraordinarily stressful conditions, councillors – particularly the first time councillors who lack the appreciation of the separation of roles - have felt alienated, believing staff are making the decisions with elected members merely rubber-stamping them.

There is another thread to the local government sector that adds to this scenario. This is the bogeyman called the unfunded mandate.

This is where Parliament functions as a factory spewing out a range of legislations. Local councils, as regulatory authorities, are required to administer, monitor, regulate and enforce them. It requires more staff and, as no central government money comes with it, councils have to increase rates to service this cost. And every year, unlike central government, councils consult the community on our annual plan budgets. And, guess what? We get our annual bollocking from sectors of our ratepayers unhappy about the increase. Worse, whenever the government's legislation has a negative impact those affected don't blame the government, but it's the council, as the local and visible regulatory authority, that gets it in the neck.

Candidates, aware of this ready pool of popular discontent, find it easy to agitate for votes. This includes attacking the voiceless council staff. The current local elections come at an unprecedented level of instability and angst including the threat from shifting global politics. And I have not touched on the challenge of legislation empowering the Treaty-based rights of the Maori world-view.

The ability to negotiate these challenges needs candidates who have strong views and the ability to accept others with strong views and the skill to work collaboratively. But low remuneration and the increasing abuse through social media reduces the sector's attraction of quality candidates for this public service.

Kudos to those who have these qualities and have put your hands up to step into the unknown.