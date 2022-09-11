What now for NZ and the monarchy?

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor.

OPINION: King Charles. That’s going to take some getting used to. In my lifetime, as in most of our lifetimes, there’s only ever been the Queen of England. And what a Queen she was.

As a younger girl she seemed all glamour to me - the long trailing trains of silk and lace, the tiara’s, and crowns and diamonds, the hats and gloves and furs.

I saw her in the flesh only a few times, including years later, at a banquet at Parliament. She still dressed like a fairy tale princess, wearing a white ball gown with the same sparkly diamonds I remembered from my childhood.

I’m just old enough to remember standing to sing God Save the Queen at the picture theatre and before our end of year school concerts. As little girls, my sister and I used to vie to see who did the Queenly wave better. I think we must have watched a black and white documentary on TV explaining exactly how the Queen had made the wave her own, performed in such a way that she could wave from the back of her carriage or her Daimler, without ever tiring. It was spoken of as an exercise of great fortitude. And fortitude seems to be the word that sums up the story of the late Queen.

The more the world changed, the more she seemed to stay the same. The hairstyle that never altered, except for getting greyer. The handbag perched on her arm just so. The Christmas Day speech, an event which used to stop our household in its tracks every year for most of my childhood. My small act of rebellion against my father as I got older was rolling my eyes about how boring it was.

For a while there it looked like the royal family had pushed our affections too far, with its scandals and divorces and the tragedy of Princess Diana. But as the pace of change in the world sped up, it feels like the queen increasingly earned the grudging respect and affection of a whole new generation of Kiwis - even despite the growing distance from Britain, and the emergence of a world where royal families and inherited titles seem increasingly anachronistic.

There’s been talk over the years about New Zealand becoming a Republic but the idea was always politely pushed to one side by politicians whenever it was raised; there’s no appetite for that while Queen Elizabeth was alive, we were told. And they were right. But that reticence was always about the Queen - never about the monarchy, over which we were much more divided.

So what now?

After decades of being the King in waiting, King Charles III has finally assumed the throne, promising lifelong service. His speech was thoughtful and forward-looking enough to engender respect. Extending the olive branch to his estranged younger son and wife, Harry and Meghan, was also a smart move.

But the question of whether the throne will be Charles’ for life is far from settled.

Even less certain is whether he will be New Zealand’s King for life.

When the world last uttered those immortal words: “The King is dead, long live the Queen, 70 years ago, it was a very different place.

Very few constants remain from that time.

King Charles will find that the right to rule is not a given, no more so than it was for the late Queen.

Like his mother, he will have to earn that privilege.