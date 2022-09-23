War in the Taiwan Strait would be 'disastrous' for NZ

1News US Correspondent Anna Burns-Francis discusses the US House Speaker’s controversial visit to the island China claims as their territory.

Ford Hart was an American diplomat for 33 years, serving as consul-general to Hong Kong and Macau, National Security Council China director, and Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks. He now lives in Wellington.

OPINION: For many Kiwis, Taiwan is distant, unfamiliar and vaguely worrisome. Chinese threats against the island appear disconnected from their lives.

In fact, there are few issues more important to New Zealand: war in the Taiwan Strait is a real possibility, and it would be disastrous for Aotearoa’s values and interests.

What should Kiwis know and do?

Taiwan’s story is one of contrasts and ironies. Beijing claims it as part of the People's Republic of China (PRC), but the PRC has never administered the island. Few countries recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but, with a population nearly that of Australia’s, it is an economic powerhouse and a globally vital source of computer chips.

Uncredited/AP US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei in early August. A People’s Republic of China attack against Taiwan would violate Aotearoa’s most cherished principles on the use of force, human life and democracy, writes Ford Hart.

The PRC is a police state sliding deeper into repression; Taiwan is one of Asia’s most progressive democracies.

Force-fed on propaganda, mainlanders assume Taiwan is part of the PRC – and face persecution if they hint otherwise. The overwhelming majority of people on Taiwan, free for decades to debate their preferences, reject Chinese control.

Beijing threatens to seize Taiwan by force, has built an extraordinary capability to do just that, and sounds an increasingly ambiguous line on when it might attack the island.

The possibility of American intervention has for decades been the ultimate deterrent to Chinese attack.

If US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August seemed imprudent, it is because of the fear of PRC belligerence. The world otherwise would have paid the event no attention.

For its part, Taipei poses no threat to the mainland, and Taiwan and its friends would become involved in a conflict only if Beijing chose to unleash war on its 24 million peaceful citizens.

Supplied/Stuff Ford Hart, a former American diplomat and China specialist.

It is difficult to imagine many political events more disastrous for New Zealand than a war in the Taiwan Strait.

A PRC attack against Taiwan would violate Aotearoa’s most cherished principles on the use of force, human life and democracy. Economically, a cross-strait war would cripple trade not merely with Taiwan but also with China and, indeed, all of Northeast Asia. The disruptions of global petrol prices and food supplies caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would be trivial in comparison. The damage to Kiwi prosperity would be profound and lasting.

It gets worse: New Zealand could not ride out such a conflict unscathed. This may seem implausible, given the lack of security commitments to Taiwan, New Zealand’s tiny armed forces, and the distances involved.

But the PRC would disregard New Zealand’s assertion of an independent foreign policy, instead focusing on Aotearoa’s membership in the Five Eyes intelligence partnership, its security alliance with Australia, its coordination of maritime patrols with Washington and Canberra, and the certainty of popular sympathy for a beleaguered Taiwan.

China already conducts cyberattacks on New Zealand: why would these, at the very least, not surge in wartime?

The only way in which New Zealand might avoid being drawn into a Chinese attack on Taiwan would be if it severed all of the connections above – and probably more – and provided unconditional assurances of strict neutrality during a PRC invasion of Taiwan. This would constitute a highly unlikely revolution in New Zealand foreign policy. Kiwis don’t do craven well.

New Zealand is not without means to defend its interests.

First, it can play an important role in shaping the behaviour of the United States, Taiwan and other democratic friends. However objectionable, PRC threats to use force must be taken seriously, given their centrality to regime legitimacy. Without compromising on fundamental matters of interest and principle, Taiwan and America have a responsibility to avoid gratuitously undermining stability.

As a close friend with real interests at stake, Wellington has a legitimate role to play in urging Washington, Taiwan and others to focus on prudent, practical steps to protect the island and its way of life.

Shaping PRC behaviour is even more important. The danger of war in the strait exists solely because Beijing chooses it, and New Zealand must defend its interests and values with at least the same courage it brought to nuclear issues in the 1980s.

At a minimum, unambiguous declaratory policy is essential, and, in this regard, New Zealand in May and June took vital steps when Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asserted Wellington’s interest in peace in the Taiwan Strait.

It is remarkable that New Zealand was publicly silent on this matter for more than 20 years, even while it spoke to a range of issues that are not nearly as important to its core interests and as Beijing proceeded with a transformational military build-up.

Insistence on peaceful resolution of the dispute over Taiwan should remain a permanent and prominent element of Wellington’s declaratory policy.