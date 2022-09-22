Morgan Godfery: Fewer Kiwis offending - how do we help the young ones who are?

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer in the department of marketing at the University of Otago. He has a background in journalism and public policy, including as a parliamentary staffer with the Labour Party. He is a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Five months ago, at 1am in a shopping centre in Hamilton, police caught four children clutching stolen toys after a daring weekday break-in. The youngest would-be thief was only 7. His accomplices were hardly much older at 10, 11, and 12.

In the dramatic coverage of the country’s apparent “youth crime wave” this incident, involving literal children, still stings. What kind of home did that 7-year-old come from? In what kind of society does this happen?

Chris Skelton/Stuff A car used in a ram raid at a dairy in Halswell, Christchurch.

According to the Government’s youth justice indicators, offending among children aged 10 to 13 dropped 65% between 2011 and 2021. Among those aged 14 to 16, it dropped 63%. But the statistics are hardly reassuring when, seemingly monthly, stories appear in the media documenting children committing desperate acts.

That context is important, though. The National Party opposition accuses the Government of taking a “soft on crime” approach that encourages “youth offenders” to act with “impunity”. But youth offending continues to decrease – and dramatically so. This is part of an international trend that academics often call “the crime decline”.

In the United States, violent crimes were down 70% in the two decades to 2011. New Zealand registered its own declines, especially in property-related offences. This is an important detail in any discussion of the apparent youth crime wave. Overall, crime is down, and the country is far safer than it was half a century ago.

READ MORE:

* The carnage of youth: Are ram raids a fad, or are we entering the age of the bollard?

* 'A real worry': Two 12-year-olds caught in group of six youths stealing cars

* Auckland young people 'out of control' as ram-raids ramp up across city

* One night out ram raiding

* Are ram raid penalties enough of a deterrent?



But if you are a regular news consumer, it might not seem that way. The Auckland media market covers ram raid attacks enthusiastically, detailing the devastating impact on small business owners and the ages of the mostly young offenders.

And so far as ram raids are concerned, there is a “wave”. Attacks are up 500% since 2018 even as overall crime falls. In the last four months 52 people aged under 14 were apprehended for vehicle-related offending (or, in plain English, ram raids) and fleeing police. This is leading to various calls for the government to get “tough on crime”, changing laws to ensure that ram raiders are appropriately punished.

Supplied Morgan Godfery: “When the problem arises in the home, and the various failures to support that household’s members, prison would only reinforce those failings.”

To a punitive person, this makes a certain sense. Ram raids are inherently dangerous, risking the safety of the offenders, any bystanders, and the small business owners who are targeted. Even a person with rehabilitative tendencies might agree that accountability and consequences should follow any attack.

But punishment – or rather, prison – is a blunt tool. Prison is often just a finishing school for young offenders teaching them the tools of the trade (as well as traumatising them for life). The most important factor, then, is agreeing what shape accountability and consequences should take.

For the Government, this takes the form of a package supporting small business owners to install bollards as well as establishing a “cross-agency prototype to provide whānau-centred support for the young people who have been directly involved in ram raids”. The latter is dreadful bureaucratese, but it gets to the heart of the matter. Of the 52 children aged under 14 who were apprehended for ram raids in the last four months, 33 were not in education and all but two were victims of family harm. This indicates that the root of the problem begins at home and not in the nature of the young person.

If it were nature, and those young people were simply bad and in need of a behavioural correction, perhaps prison might help. But when the problem arises in the home, and the various failures to support that household’s members, prison would only reinforce those failings.

This is why cross-agency support is crucial – the young people committing ram raids need access to education, counselling, and protection from violence. That final protection would help stop the young ram raiders from committing violence themselves.

But this requires politicians to remove some heat from the discourse. The opposition is pushing a tough on crime message as hard as it can. The Government, to its credit, is not quite caving to it. For how long, though?

It’s important to remember that, even as ram raid attacks have increased, overall crime is falling. New Zealand is safer than it was in the 1980s or 1990s. But the guarantor of that safety is not necessarily a “tough on crime” approach. The best guarantor for falling crime rates is investments in social support, education, training, and health care (especially mental health care). We are, after all, talking about children.