We can't afford to take a swing and a miss on quick-and-easy justice

OPINION: Most of us live such simple, easy lives. It’s not surprising we also want simple and easy justice.

As reported by Stuff, Daniel Fitzgerald, who had serious mental health issues, was sentenced to seven years’ prison for indecent assault after forcing a kiss on a woman walking on Wellington’s Cuba St in 2016. He successfully appealed the sentence and now has been awarded $450,000 compensation.

The case is a compelling example of how quick-and-easy solutions to crime always end up undermining that pesky side-product of the courts, justice.

I understand the visceral need for justice of the eye-for-an-eye kind. We want to impose some kind of order, and fairness, over the chaos that is human society. We also want to feel safe from violence when we walk the streets. God knows that woman who Fitzgerald assaulted had a right to be safe.

Nevertheless, he should not have been imprisoned, let alone given a seven-year sentence.

The three-strikes law was passed under National in 2010. If you were convicted of a third violent serious offence, and met certain criteria in previous sentencing, then you were slapped with the maximum penalty without parole. In this case, when you boil it down, a seven-year sentence came from that kiss Fitzgerald forced on a woman on the street.

Who would have thought that a Mickey Mouse approach to justice would have had such a glaringly ridiculous outcome? It is a sentencing structure that wiped away all the context of the case and forced the judge's hand.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Supreme Court found Daniel Fitzgerald’s sentence was grossly disproportionate punishment and breached the New Zealand Bill of Rights. (File photo)

I mention all this mostly because the project of incarceration has had such a brutal impact on Māori around the country. It was already bad enough before we borrowed the “three strikes” concept and name from the US, where it has apparently been around since the mid-20th century. I mean, why wouldn’t you want a system structured around the batting process in one of the world's most boring sports?

I don't know Fitzgerald’s ethnicity, but it is a simple fact that Māori make up about half of the male prison population, and about 66% of the female population. This is despite the fact that, overall, Māori make up about 16% of New Zealand’s total population.

And of course, Māori are overrepresented among offenders who were given a strike.

Thank God the three-strikes law was dumped in August this year. Good riddance.

Stuff Joel Maxwell: “I'm hoping we get offered some well-thought-out policy options for dealing with crime and justice.”

The current Government has introduced a five-year strategy Hōkai Rangi to reduce the number of Māori in prisons. As my colleague Laura Walters has revealed, the programme has had success, but also mixed reviews.

It has seen a 27% drop in the overall prison population, and an 11% drop in the Māori prison population since a 2018 peak. Frankly, I’d hope the plan is working, as it's costing us about $98 million.

Next year, as we approach the general election, I’m hoping we get offered some well-thought-out policy options for dealing with crime and justice.

The problems run more broadly, more deeply, than just locking people (the majority of whom are Māori) in prisons. Trying to use crime as a soft target for winning votes is, to put it bluntly, unjust for Māori.

Justice is complex: the violence and trauma of crime on its victims, the meat-grinder that is the daily flow of the criminal justice system; the problems of poverty, mental health, addiction, loss of cultural identity.

That’s why we cannot afford to take a swing and a miss on wasteful, oversimplified vengeance.