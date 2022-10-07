Josie Pagani: Getting in some question time while the MPs are overseas

Adrian Rurawhe being elected as Speaker of the House. He is currently leading a delegation of MPs to Latin America.

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: It’s the school holidays, so some MPs have gone to Latin America.

The Speaker of the House, Adrian Rurawhe, is leading a delegation of politicians to Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay. It’s an opportunity to make friends and dump them for some MPs, who on present polling won’t be back in parliament after the election next year.

During Mr Speaker’s absence, the House of Representatives will not sit and ministers will not face questions. Not even the obsequious patsy ones that ask the Government to summarise its peerless accomplishments.

In Australia, they call these friendly parliamentary questions ‘Dorothy Dixers’ after an advice columnist who apparently wrote her own questions.

In the spirit of helpful answers to complex questions, allow me to once again shamelessly rip off the format, and provide nourishment for the politically starved.

Question: King Charles has cancelled a visit to the COP27 summit where countries attempt to slow climate change, after the UK prime minister, Ms Truss, ordered him to stay away. What would happen if the New Zealand prime minister ordered the New Zealand King to attend?

Answer: Awkward.

Question: King Charles will still be King by the time this column is published. Will Ms Truss still be prime minister?

Answer: I don’t have that information, but the good news is that there are only seven more Tory prime ministers to Christmas.

Question: Will the absence of King Charles deprive COP27 of the wisdom to solve climate change?

Answer: He will be missed in the same way that his marriage guidance is missed by Meghan Markle.

Question: Will COP27 solve climate change?

Answer: The last 26 haven’t, but we’re getting warmer.

Question: Has Ms Truss doomed her government to defeat by announcing large tax cuts for the poshest Poms, funded by the most borrowing ever in peacetime, panicking financial markets, enriching hedge fund managers, and causing interest rates to rise by more than the value of handouts?

Answer: Kwasi Kwarteng, her Chancellor of the Exchequer, is now known as 'Kamikwasi'. You decide.

Question: In promising deep cuts to the top rate of tax for the richest New Zealanders, when the Government’s deficit is running at $10 billion, has the National Party modelled its economic policy on the unfunded fiscal profligacy of the UK Conservatives, with the same likely consequence of borrowing to pay for tax cuts and higher interest rates for the rest of us?

Answer: No, I think they came up with that idea all on their own.

Question: What is the Labour Party taking when it hopes no-one will notice that $10b deficit?

Answer: The mickey.

Question: Is the 29.5% for Labour recorded in the latest Roy Morgan poll a harbinger, an outlier, a trend, or a temporary dip?

Answer: Too early to say, but Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour thinks there’s something in it.

Question: Do the Government’s ideas to improve on those polls include sending the PM on more overseas trips, on private jets with reality TV star Justin Trudeau, and showcasing New Zealand fashion pieces that most of us can’t afford?

Answer: Spray-on dress, anyone?

Question: Is postal voting an anachronism now that post boxes appear to have gone the way of rotary dial phones, the PM’s popularity and kale?

Answer: Postal voting is quick to count. Even quicker in Russian referendums, where they know the results a month before the vote.

Question: Will local body election candidates around the country who have promised to stop Three Waters if they are elected, stop Three Waters?

Answer: No.

Supplementary question: Will a future National-led Government reverse Three Waters?

Answer: They will rename it.

Question: Are the main issues with Three Waters the century of underfunded water infrastructure, centralisation, and an under-debated version of governance with insufficient democratic accountability for either Māori or non-Māori oversight of assets we all pay for?

Answer: Yes.

Question: Has Aviation Security introduced new airport screening rules requiring you to remove ankle boots because of a serious new security threat they have not told us about, or is it intrusive government power adopted for good reason more than 20 years ago, extended today out of bureaucratic inertia while risk-averse politicians decline to scale it back a little and direct more resources into real and present threats such as, right off the top of my head, ram raids?

Answer: Stop it.

Question: What do Elon Musk’s attempt to broker peace in Ukraine by getting them to surrender, and Tesla have in common?

Answer: They both have a hard time staying in their lane.

Question: Is summer taking forever to arrive?

Answer: Yes

Question: Where have the MPs gone again?

Answer: Sunny Latin America.

Question: Is new speaker Adrian Rurawhe doing a better job than Trevor Mallard?

Answer: To be sure, the answer is yes.