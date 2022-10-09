Wayne Brown is the toast of Auckland; so is Labour toast?

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor

Opinion: It wasn’t even close. Businessman Wayne Brown didn’t just beat Efeso Collins in Auckland, he trounced him, ending the left’s decade long run in the super city’s mayoralty.

If Auckland was sending a message to Wellington, it wasn’t alone. It was a bloodbath for the left throughout much of the country, with a sweep of new centre-right mayors.

Even in a Labour town like Wellington, which elected a mayor from the left - Green Party endorsed candidate Tory Whanau - Labour was delivered a bloody nose.

Its candidate Paul Eagle, one of only two endorsed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (the other was Collins in Auckland) came a distant fourth - behind even the ineffectual incumbent Andy Foster.

Part of that may have been due to tactical voting by the Greens under the city’s STV voting system, and Eagle didn’t do himself any favours either by refusing to step down from Parliament before the vote. But no one would have predicted such a drubbing.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Road cone city – Wayne Brown ticked some boxes with voters with his focus on roading and transport

What message will Labour take from this? It’s always risky extrapolating local body election results to a general election - especially when turnout is so much lower. And there were some minor Labour victories of course, like the return of Hutt incumbent Campbell Barry.

But a similar mood for change, and swing to the right on this scale, could smash Labour next year.

That will make for some glum faces around the Labour caucus room when they next return to Parliament. Come 2023, a lot of them could be out of a job.

Turnout, at around 40 per cent, was of course much lower than a general election. But the results send a clear message about the sort of issues that motivated voters - Three Waters, the city rail link in Auckland, and RMA reform, for instance. Some of them flagship Labour policies, as well as its handling of issues like central city crime, housing and the homeless.

Labour will be burning the midnight oil debating whether it's worth the cost of going to war with a swag of new mayors on platforms like Three Waters in an election year, or whether it's time to beat a retreat.

In Auckland, the message was particularly clear, with Brown motivating the leafy, more prosperous suburbs while his rival Collins, failed to mobilise the South Auckland vote.

Labour didn’t do Collins many favours in that respect; it was well telegraphed that he wasn’t popular amongst his Labour allies and the much vaunted Labour ground game (suggested by some insiders to be more of a mirage than a reality anyway) never really fired in the South Auckland suburbs where Collins might have had an edge over Brown.

But that was then, this is now. Labour’s immediate problem is how to deal with Brown.

While Brown had two former National operatives running his campaign - former spin doctor Ben Thomas and campaign veteran Tim Hurdle - he is hardly a National party stooge. He has too much self belief to align himself with any particular party.

The 76-year-old former Northland mayor considers himself very much a self-made man and views his success in business a better credential for “fixing” Auckland than any party political loyalty.

But he has created high expectations that he will address concerns on issues like housing density, public transport and cycle lanes.

While we don’t know the demographics of the Auckland vote yet, it seems a good bet that in such a low turnout election - just 31.3 per cent of eligible voters bothered - his support skewed older, and more affluent than the general population. So his policies may be less popular than he thinks with younger demographics.

But for now Brown is the toast of Auckland. While Labour is dealing with the uncomfortable possibility that it could be toast.