Have you heard about Iran’s brave young protesters?

OPINION: For the past month, the Iranian people have been engaged in the most widespread protests in decades calling for women's rights, human rights and regime change.

They continue to protest, rally and march on the streets despite violent crackdowns from their own Government. More than 200 people have been killed so far.

Have you heard about Nika Shakarami?

She was only 16-years-old when she was brutally snatched off the streets in September by the Iranian Government’s vicious henchmen. Her final message to a friend was that she was being chased, after protesting peacefully in Tehran.

For 10 days her family couldn’t find her and it’s not clear exactly when she died. Her body reportedly showed evidence of severe injuries and prolonged rape and her family were only allowed to see her face to identify her.

Her body was then stolen and, a day after what would have been her 17th birthday, she was secretly buried by Iranian security forces without the family’s permission.

Her close family members have now been arrested and are threatened with death if the family continues speaking out.

Hearts have been breaking across the world for Nika, a symbol of how young lives are crushed at the hands of corrupt, power-hungry men with no conscience.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber A placard at a rally in Berlin with a picture of Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody after being arrested in Tehran for "inappropriate attire".

One of the many chants ringing out across Iran’s brave young protesters - who have been fighting tooth and nail for the past month for basic rights - can be translated as ‘you can’t kill us, we are already dead’.

That should tell an observer all they need to know about what day-to-day life is like for Iranians.

Have you heard about the massacre in Zahedan?

On September 30, the people of a town called Dezap in the south-east corner of Iran gathered together to protest the rape of a 15-year-old child in their community by an Iranian commander.

The Iranian military started shooting protesters from a helicopter, claiming they were a terrorist group.

It is still unclear how many have died but reports are of at least 80 dead (including some children) and hundreds more injured. Across social media, there have been pleas for blood donations urgently needed at the region’s hospitals.

This is an ongoing tragedy in an impossibly poverty-stricken and ravaged corner of Iran. It needs more of a spotlight so the world can understand the horrors inflicted on the innocent people of the region.

AP Photo A police motorcycle and a rubbish bin burn in downtown Teheran, on September 19 (local time), during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Have you heard about Sharif University?

Sharif University is one of Iran’s most prestigious academic institutes in the heart of sprawling Tehran. Peaceful protests turned ugly when security forces trapped young students inside an underground parking building and shot them with tear-gas, live rounds and paintball guns.

Video surfaced of students running away from the sound of bullets and of many being rounded up and taken away to who knows where, to suffer who knows what. It’s still not clear how many students have been detained, murdered or injured.

This is how the Iranian Government handles even peaceful dissent. Silence enforced through disappearances, through murder and through denial. Rape is a common weapon used against young women who protest.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, foreground right, became Supreme Leader in 1989.

Have you heard about the Islamic Republic of Iran and its ailing elderly Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?

They are a group of hardline extremists terrified of change, sucking the livelihood out of their own people for their own personal gain, determined to hold onto power by whatever means necessary.

These men order the murder of their country’s babies with one hand and shake the hands of international leaders with the other.

In the past, people whispered in the streets when criticising the government out of fear of reprisal. This month it has been reported that so many pictures and posters of Khamenei have been ripped up and dumped in and around the country’s schools that they’ve had to send in extra cleaners to clean up the mess.

This despised and illegitimate theocracy is trying to stifle a tech-savvy, fierce population of young activists with stuffy, short-sighted techniques that are decades old.

Too many Iranians now have nothing to lose and with the thunderous roar of millions in the Iranian diaspora behind them amplifying their screams for revolution, the old violent playbooks won’t win this time.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters voiced their anger in Auckland’s Aotea Square on October 1, after the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran.

Have you heard about Iran’s fight for freedom?

Iranians need more than just the Iranian diaspora behind them, they need all of us to act as their voice while they are being silenced. We need to retweet, repost, hashtag and put the spotlight on all the atrocities happening there. Don’t worry about only paying lip service, that’s better than silence.

We need to remind our own governments to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran to account, to condemn their human rights violations and to pave the way for Iran to be free.