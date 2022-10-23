Damien Grant: Reserve Bank isn't really serious about tacking inflation

The consumer price index (CPI) records changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022)

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: One of my enduring frustrations, other than hotel rooms without ceiling lights and the fact that so few academic papers have a date on them, is the persistent reporting of inflation on an annual basis.

Telling me how far a truck has travelled isn’t as useful as knowing how fast it will be moving when it ploughs into me on the motorway.

Last week the media reported the meaningless figure of 7.2%, which is how much prices have risen between the first of October last year and the same date this year.

This is data but it is not information. Prices rose 2.2% in the months of July, August and September. Because we like to measure in annual figures, if this continues inflation is running at 8.8% a year.

READ MORE:

* ANZ to lift home loan rates on Thursday as funding costs soar

* Dileepa Fonseka: Why it is harder than ever to predict the economic weather

* Here is why the inflation figure is bad news for home loan borrowers



In the June quarter, prices rose 1.7%, but during that period the Beehive took 25c off the fuel tax, and Treasury estimated that this would cut 0.5% from the CPI inflation; which means June’s inflation was actually 2.2%.

In the September 2021 quarter, inflation also rose by 2.2%.

Between then we had two quarters of CPI inflation of 1.4% and 1.8% respectively. What we are observing is that prices are consistently increasing by roughly 2% a quarter.

Inflation is neither accelerating and nor is it falling back. We have moved to that special place beloved by first year economics students: equilibrium.

STUFF The CPI is based on a basket of goods and services, and the trend has become undeniable.

Given that inflation is now endemic, the expectation is that the Reserve Bank will ramp up its efforts to bring it under control.

However, the evidence points in the opposite direction. The bank continues to run an expansionary monetary policy, which is why inflation isn’t falling.

The bank has one tool: interest rates. This works by reducing demand and increasing the value of our currency.

If foreigners can earn a better rate of return in NZ dollars than elsewhere, this will increase the value of our currency and make imports cheaper.

However, even a cursory examination of the fundamentals makes it clear that the quants at No.2 The Terrace are not serious about price stability.

When the inflation genie escaped the lamp back in June 2021, with a quarterly rise of 1.3%, the OCR, the wholesale price of money, was 0.25%.

Up until that quarter the CPI was inching up an average of half a percent every 90 days, or 2% a year. The OCR was roughly 1.5% below the rate of inflation.

This made sense, because the policy at the time was to provide a Covid-wracked economy stimulus and the bank confidently predicted, despite having printed most of the $53 billion in quantitative easing at this point, that inflation would remain persistently below 3%.

STUFF/Stuff The data shows that inflation has been steadily rising by around 2% every three months, give or take the odd fuel-tax intervention.

As a rule, if the price of money is lower than inflation, monetary policy is stimulatory.

Today, inflation is running at nearly 9% while the OCR is 3.5%. The gap between the OCR and inflation is three times as large as it was in June last year.

That isn’t a contractionary response to inflation, but it is possibly enough to maintain inflation at around 2% a quarter.

The Reserve Bank continues to boost the economy with loose monetary policy, despite inflation running ahead of target and the economy burdened with an overheated labour market.

Compounding the problem, while our OCR is a fraction higher than the US federal funds rate, it isn’t enough to attract foreign capital.

Stuff Rainy days are here for spenders and borrowers, as high inflation prompts rising interest rates. But are they rising high enough?

Our dollar has fallen from 70c to the US dollar when inflation arrived, to the high 50s today. Imports cost more, which makes inflation worse.

So, what would be the level needed to combat inflation? I am glad you asked.

Let me bring back to the conversation a long-forgotten but still living economist, John B Taylor. Back in 1992 he formulated the Taylor Rule; the rate of interest should be higher than the rate of inflation and he expressed his rule mathematically. I shall not repeat it as it contains too many Greek symbols.

In simplified terms, if we applied it to New Zealand today the OCR should be calculated by taking the neutral rate of interest, plus the current rate of inflation, plus half the difference between the current rate of inflation and the desired rate.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The Reserve Bank headquarters at No.2 The Terrace, where $10 isn’t worth what it used to be.

The “neutral rate” of interest is the rate that neither stimulates or depresses the economy. This is currently estimated at two percent.

Using the Taylor Rule the OCR should be derived from the following numbers: 8.8%, being the current rate of inflation, plus 2% for the neutral rate of interest, plus half the difference between the desired and the actual rate of inflation.

We want 2%, we have 8.8%. Half the difference is 3.4. The OCR should be around 14%.

I have excluded, for the sake of keeping within my word limit and reader’s willingness to stay with me, a variable that takes into account whether the economy is overheating or sluggish, but if included, this would make the rate even higher.

Stuff Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner, a member of the Taxpayers' Union and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

The Taylor rule was designed in an era where the level of debt was much lower than it is today, so it’s possible a re-working for a contemporary setting would give a lower figure because a rise in the cost of borrowing will have a substantially greater impact on spending.

The rule has also been subjected to some criticism for being backwards looking. However, it remains powerful as a guide to the general level that the OCR would be if price stability was something being seriously pursued.

There is also the possibility that our economy is fragile, largely because of the excessive level of debt, and rising interest rates too aggressively might trigger an economic unravelling.

Given the bank’s dual mandate of price stability and sustainable employment, a prudent observer could conclude that the bank is prioritising economic stability over price stability, and plan accordingly.