The tragedy of Dr Tony Hanne, and why we should all care

OPINION: It's been the perfect storm. Rapidly increasing numbers of adults seeking help for a debilitating condition - and lengthening wait times amid a chronic lack of specialists.

This is the reality adults with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) face in getting their condition diagnosed.

Meanwhile, the acknowledged expert in the field in Aotearoa - a doctor who has helped thousands - has been before the medical disciplinary tribunal, and found to have been wrongly prescribing ritalin and other drugs to help his patients.

The wording of that verdict might lead you to assume Dr Tony Hanne had been over-prescribing, or giving access to drugs to people who don't need them.

None of the above is true, something even the tribunal has admitted.

Nevertheless, Dr Hanne did break a rule that patients must see a psychiatrist before medication can be prescribed, and then again every two years to allow them to keep accessing the medication they need.

Given the paucity of psychiatrist appointments available in the public health system, this means patients must go private at a cost of thousands – an unreachable goal for many.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Current rules say that patients must see a psychiatrist before ADHD medication can be prescribed.

Dr Hanne ran afoul of the rules despite his rigorous process and deep care for people in need. I’m familiar with his process because a friend is one of his patients.

My friend is a highly-respected professional woman with many career wins. She has also battled for years to find out why she has a raft of symptoms that impair her work, her family life, her sleep, and her mental wellness.

"Crippling anxiety, being unable to juggle multiple projects, over-analysing every interaction I had to the point of exhaustion, losing my train of thought," my friend says, as she ticks off her long list.

"And then hyper-fixation - when I was doing something I enjoy, I was completely losing track of time."

Procrastination was a biggie - "I would always deliver because I had that dopamine rush from an approaching deadline" - and the wheels really came off during the Covid lockdowns.

"My masking ability, which I'd finely honed, stopped working because I didn't have anywhere to be."

My friend is also perimenopausal, and was told by her GP it was “just your hormones”. Tests showed no issues, so she was given sleeping pills.

She saw therapists and psychologists and none of them mentioned ADHD. When she brought up the idea of seeking an appointment with Dr Hanne, she was gaslit.

"My doctor said, oh maybe you should go to him as your regular GP then.

“It made me feel as though I'd been 'shopping around' for another diagnosis."

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Alison Mau says change can’t come soon enough for Kiwis affected by ADHD.

It took my friend seven months to get an appointment with Dr Hanne, and when the day came she spent three hours with him. She had another face-to-face appointment before Hanne would proceed to diagnosis. She then booked to see a private-practise psychiatrist as the rules require (a $280 referral cost), waited two months for a 15-minute appointment, and was charged $969.

Has it changed her life? Yes, absolutely - even though her medication regime is still being fine-tuned, with regular appointments via Zoom with Dr Hanne. Just the knowledge that the fog she's lived in for years has a name, and is treatable, has made a massive difference.

But now, my friend has another worry playing on her mind.

"I'm feeling massive anxiety about whether [Dr Hanne] can still be my doctor. There are so many doctors out there that don't understand ADHD at all. He's so stringent and thorough - he's the last person on the planet who I'd say is prescribing irresponsibly."

Dr Hanne's testimony to the medical disciplinary tribunal shows he shares my friend's worries; it's why he's continued to break the rules for so many years. If patients with undiagnosed ADHD can't get a diagnosis, they're at serious risk, he told the tribunal.

"The major risk here is uncontrolled impulsivity - road accidents are four times as common in ADHD patients, time in jail is 20 times more likely for ADHD adults, and drug and alcohol abuse are at least double in the ADHD population compared with the general population."

We're soon to hear what penalty will be handed to Tony Hanne after his conviction this week. The worst outcome for the hundreds of people wanting his help, would be to take this field-leader out of circulation.

It's been a strange case.

The obvious conclusion is that it’s really the system at fault, with many ADHD-affected Kiwis telling stories of jumping through hoops and being unable to get help.

The tiny chink of light in the sad story of Dr Hanne's conviction is the screeds of publicity the case has attracted in the past two weeks.

ADHD New Zealand chair Darrin Bull has had a busy week with media interviews, and has been optimistic about the potential for change.

That change can't some soon enough for thousands of Kiwis in mental and physical distress - and when it does, the brave Dr Tony Hanne will deserve our thanks.