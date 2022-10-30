Biased policing is still an issue in Aotearoa, but we can break the mould

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster answers questions after a report was released slamming the cops for taking photographs of young Māori without consent. Video first published September 8, 2022.

Tā Kim Workman (Ngāti Kahungunu and Rangitaane) is a criminal justice advocate with four decades of public sector experience, including with police, the Ombudsman, the Ministry of Health and Department of Māori Affairs.

OPINION: At the age of 82, life would be easier if I was at home knitting bed socks. I shared that thought with members of the independent panel which I chair, and a team recently established to research what fair and equitable policing in Aotearoa could look like.

After the laughter subsided, I reflected on the last 22 years as a justice reform advocate. Years of advocating change within the justice system, in the face of hostility, populism and studied indifference.

Watching from a distance, as a succession of official reports acknowledging the disproportionate representation of Māori and Pasifika people within the criminal justice system, gathered dust. At times, being a member of an advisory group only to have our views courteously received and studiously ignored. Watching helplessly, as harm within the community continued and increased.

Why persist? It seemed to me that the Black Lives Matter movement changed the public discourse and awakened within the collective conscience, an appetite for change. We started having public conversations about the impact of the justice system on Māori and other ethnic groups. Community resistance to the conduct of armed response teams revived discussion about the democratic tradition of ‘policing by consent’; of holding police publicly accountable.

Let me be clear on one thing. The police have done more than any other criminal justice agency in recent years to improve their relationship with Māori, Pasifika and ethnic communities. In comparison to police jurisdictions in both the United States and the United Kingdom we are way ahead.

But the public conversations we are having now, are the conversations that Māori have been having since the advent of colonisation. That history includes not only treatment of the community by police, but the way police have treated their own staff.

In 1950 there was one Māori police officer –Commissioner Young surveyed police staff to find that they were almost unanimously opposed to recruiting Māori. When I joined the police in 1958 there were 26 Māori officers; that same year Commissioner Spencer declared “Chinese, ‘Hindus’ (Indians) and Pacific Islanders were unsuited to policing and would not be recruited. Apart from Māori, policing should only be done by the ‘white races’”.

Today, the 10,000 police and 4,000 non-sworn employees comprise one of the most diverse work forces in New Zealand.

Today, I find myself sharing power with a government agency looking inwards to move forwards. The independent panel, comprising academics, Māori, Pasifika and community leaders was established by Commissioner Coster not just to tick the ‘responsiveness to Māori box’ but to challenge and question the police research by way of a co-leadership approach.

Four months after our establishment, we were invited by police to manage the research –it is a world-leading approach to transformational change.

Overseas experience tells us that no review into police bias has yet achieved the goal of fair policing. We intend to break that mould by working with the police rather than talking about them. That includes working with frontline officers who have identified opportunities to develop a more fair and equitable police service.

The hard bit is yet to come. Policing impacts many communities, and the panel has appointed two research teams to hear from Māori, Pasifika and marginalised communities. They will take a kaupapa Māori approach, as well as exploring other research opportunities to hear from those who have been impacted by policing. The research teams will engage with communities and police to explore opportunities for change over the next two years.

The research will focus on three issues: how the police stop and talk to people, the use of force, and charging decisions.

On Thursday and Friday we were delighted to welcome Ihi Research and Development, Mana Pounamu Consulting and statistician Dr Paul Brown from the University of Waikato, to start research into fairness and equity in NZ police.

The independent panel will oversee this research, which builds on literature reviews undertaken earlier by the University of Waikato and Te Atawahi o te Ao, a Whanganui–based Māori research organisation.

There will be challenges. The recent report on police photographing, for example, has generated public criticism. On behalf of the independent panel I have raised our concerns in a letter to the commissioner, who has promised a substantive reply. It is inevitable that such issues will surface – but they are not sufficient to derail the research.

After 22 years of wrangling, advocating and protesting, leading the independent panel in an equal relationship with the police, almost defies my imagination. There is an old American adage: “you have to face it to fix it”. Finally, we have a police commissioner who is prepared to do just that.

All I have to do now, is live long enough to see the project to fruition.