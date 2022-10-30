The British PM, a stolen symbol and a glimpse inside number 10

OPINION: Bang on the Hindu Diwali celebrations the United Kingdom was provocatively reminded by The Guardian that Britain now had its first Hindu PM in Rishi Sunak. A new beginning for multiculturalism.

Diwali is the symbol of the triumph of good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated in the privacy of families and as public events especially in the cities of Aotearoa NZ with large Indian communities.

The mainstream embrace, however, is a qualified one.

The Swastika is a 5000-year-old Hindu symbol of good fortune commonly used in many everyday and special Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist ceremonies. For Hindus, the symbol is intrinsically related to Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed God of Beginnings, one of the most powerful of the Hindu pantheon.

As the Remover of Obstacles, Ganesh is central in all Hindu ceremonies dealing with the blessing of new businesses, journeys, projects, and campaigns.

If Rishi Sunak's public statements on his commitment to his Hindu faith are to be believed, then the presence of the Swastika symbol should be a norm within his home. And now, potentially, at his official residence within 10 Downing Street.

But public events like Diwali do not feature this symbol because of the fear of a community backlash. It was misappropriated by Hitler and his Nazi regime in the 1920s. The Nazi version, designed slightly differently, has the German name Hakenkreuz.

Swastika has Sanskrit roots 'su' meaning good and 'asti' meaning to prevail. Hitler's misappropriation has been accepted around the world as a symbol of genocide. An Auckland businessman, Ambrish Gupta, suffered a backlash in May 2008 when he painted the Hindu Swastika on the roof of his Mt. Roskill home – faithfully, he believed, protecting his home and family.

Understandably, the immediate antagonism came from families of returned servicemen. Others appealed for the need to accept different cultural interpretations. The aggressive said Mr Gupta, now living in New Zealand, should follow the local norms. A similar position was adopted by a number of local Indians but in a resigned acceptance of the power of the majority to dictate norms.

No-one mentioned that, two months before, the Second Hindu Jewish Leadership Summit in Jerusalem had issued a joint declaration that mentioned the misappropriation by the Third Reich and the heinous crimes perpetrated using the emblem particularly against the Jews.

"The participants recognise that this symbol is and, has been, sacred to Hindus for millennia before this misappropriation," it stated.

This lack of awareness blurs the concept of private rights and the breach of public norms. Mr Gupta, in a sense, was 'shouting' his private cultural belief from his roof top.

In October 2019, Adelaide media reported the case of a serviceman, delivering to a private address, stomping a Swastika symbol displayed at the doorway. The Diwali decoration had taken the Hindu householders four hours to create. The destruction was recorded on the home security video and reported to the police. So, quietly celebrating the Hindu Swastika within the privacy of your home can also witness your rights trampled by the norms of the majority.

Then there is the case of Otaki-based Kāpiti Coast artist, Ramila Parbhu, who ended up in court after trying to raise public awareness via her art. Her collection of 15 works titled Divine Alchemy had been accepted by the curator for a display in January 2020 at the Te Takere Gallery in Levin.

One painting had the Swastika symbol.

"During the exhibition, following a public complaint, my painting with the Swastika was removed by the gallery manager without informing me," Parbhu recalled. The artist was devastated by this rejection. "As a black woman I have fought against racism and rejection all my life. It's through my art that I have explored my consciousness and found my strength as a person. What they did to me by removing my painting was a severe blow," said Parbhu as she broke down during the interview. Her direct street reaction saw her stand on streets waving placards with the Swastika symbol and painting the symbol on public utilities.

She was arrested and charged in court for wilful damage.

Parbhu, Gupta and the Adelaide family believe public education is the answer. For as long as the stolen symbol and its true narrative are not reclaimed by the original owners, the neo-Nazis will continue to dominate the narrative. UK's first Hindu Prime Minister is highly unlikely to allow BBC's cameras into his official residence at 10, Downing St, given the potential for a glimpse of Lord Ganesh the Remover of Obstacles sitting in the inner sanctum with the ancient sacred symbol displayed on his large belly, said to contain many universes.