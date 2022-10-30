Held captive by Isis for years, here is an influencer we can all look up to

Christopher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray entered Iran in July were detained and have since been released after the Government got involved.

Tracy Watkins is the editor of the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: It’s hard to be charitable about the two Kiwi “influencers” who were held in Iran for months and only released after some quiet diplomacy by our government.

We can all be happy and grateful that Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and his wife Bridget Thackwray have been released safe and well, while at the same time acknowledging there’s not much to admire about the two. Their Iran experience aside, they seem to live a charmed life.

We all assume Topher’s richlister dad David Richwhite helps fund their globe-trotting lifestyle, but maybe that’s uncharitable. It seems there was no shortage of brands lining up to sponsor the couple on their self-serving escapades.

READ MORE:

* New details emerge about New Zealand Isis hostage

* Baghdadi dead, but Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi still missing

* Why Islamic State hostage Louisa Akavi's story needs to be told after years of secrecy

* New Zealand nurse Louisa Akavi revealed as Islamic State hostage



Richwhite senior of course blew New Zealand off years ago for Geneva, which has a more sympathetic tax regime, before moving to London.

Yet despite all that, the full force of government diplomacy was brought to bear on getting his son and wife out of Iran.

Of course, it was their own blundering idiocy that landed them in hot water in the first place. But the people who run these operations - whether it’s foreign affairs, the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, our security intelligence service, or defence officials - don’t make judgements in such cases. They are better than that.

Expedition Earth Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite, the creators of Expedition Earth, photographed in Siberia and Torees Del Paine, Chile.

They just do what needs to be done and they seem to do it better than many of their counterparts around the world. We can all be thankful for that.

Unfortunately the outcome isn’t always as happy.

So with the news of the couple’s release, I would rather reflect on those who didn’t come home, like Red Cross nurse Louisa Akavi, from Otaki.

Yet another anniversary of Akavi being taken hostage by Isis ticked over this month with no word of her fate.

STUFF How Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi was held captive by Islamic State since 2013 and why New Zealanders didn’t learn of her plight sooner.

Akavi was taken hostage on the frontline in Syria in October 2013. Hers had been a life of selfless and unquestionable bravery. She survived a hospital massacre in Chechnya in 1996, her fellow nurses murdered in their beds, including a New Zealand colleague. She survived another massacre in Somalia. Yet she kept volunteering for the front line in war zones around the world.

Akavi survived unimaginable horrors during her time as a hostage; after being passed from one outlaw group to the next, she ended up in a Raqqa prison, held hostage by Isis torturers and executioners, alongside other humanitarian workers including US woman Kayla Mueller​, David Haines​ and Alan Henning​, as well as journalists James Foley​ and Steven Sotloff​.

We don’t know a lot about Akavi’s time there but we know her other cellmates were routinely tortured. The terror must have been unimaginable.

Many of her fellow captives were brutally murdered - led to the desert then beheaded, a propaganda act by Isis, aimed at instilling fear around the world.

SUPPLIED Louisa Akavi, a true influencer.

In the years after she was taken hostage, successive New Zealand governments, and officials across the spectrum of New Zealand diplomacy, security and defence services worked to try and get her out. There were daring rescue attempts, of which they had a role in planning; for years, a team of Kiwis worked in the region, collecting intelligence and preparing for the day Akavi might be rescued.

There were many times when Akavi’s trail went cold but it was never treated as a cold case by New Zealand.

But after Isis fell, they were left chasing a ghost.

It’s been nine years since Akavi disappeared. We may never know the fate of this humble, unassuming and brave Otaki nurse.

But I compare her life with that of a couple of kids who have the money to indulge their every whim and I know who I think is more deserving of being called an “influencer”.