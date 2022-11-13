For once, rugby really was the winner on the day

What a thriller; Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge celebrates after beating France in the semifinal at Eden Park.

OPINION: The result was never as important as the journey. The rise of the Black Ferns from the awfulness of last year to a Rugby World Cup final, played before a capacity home crowd, in primetime at the home of New Zealand rugby, Eden Park, is the stuff of dreams – maybe even a movie script.

It also marks a turning point for the game – a turning point not just for the women’s game, but the game of rugby.

Line the Black Ferns up against their male counterparts at the moment and many of them probably have greater name recognition than the men’s team.

Ruby Tui was already a rock star before the Black Ferns’ run at this tournament, alongside the likes of veterans Portia Woodman, Kendra Cocksedge, and others as household names.

With a new and growing fanbase, the Ferns have captured hearts and revitalised interest and passion in the national game in a way that a string of wins by their male counterparts probably wouldn’t.

It’s a shot in the arm for a sport that’s been in decline at grassroots and club level for years.

The magic surrounding the Ferns reminds me of my childhood, when my father used to wake myself, my sister and my brother in the middle of the night to watch the All Blacks playing overseas.

We would wrap ourselves in blankets and thrill to the haka and the pride of the All Blacks winning. We would marvel that the All Blacks were the best team in the world. (As children then we didn’t really appreciate of course that there weren’t that many other countries around the world that took rugby as seriously as we did; we were good at it, and we loved any recognition of our little country on the international stage).

I still enjoy watching a game of rugby, but not with the same passion. The professional era has brought too many games and the increasingly machine-like success of All Blacks, and the hyped expectations of them destroying the opposition every time, took much of the pleasure out of it.

Exuberant Black Ferns celebrate a win.

The after match press conferences became increasingly dour; wins were grimly recorded as “job done”; there was invariably “work to do”, or “room for improvement”. I’m sure the players were acting under instruction to be humble, but it got pretty boring.

I became one of those annoying people who celebrated other teams beating us because it was “good for the game”.

The exuberance of the women's team has been a breath of fresh air.

The challenge now is for New Zealand rugby to build on that success.

There seems to be a will, despite some early glitches – like the timetable clash with the All Blacks in Japan (nothing like the thriller of the Black Ferns versus France), or even the initial lack of merchandise for ferns fans (rectified now – Black Ferns merchandise has relegated All Blacks merch to the background on the All Blacks website).

But credit where credit is due; New Zealand Rugby was also quick to swing into action after the Black Ferns disastrous 2021 season.

It pulled in top coach Wayne Smith to get the team back on track, All Blacks including Dan Carter helped the players hone their skills. It’s paid off in spades (though it makes you wonder where that sort of attention was years ago when teams like England started investing heavily in the women’s game).

Wayne Smith and Wesley Clarke during a Black Ferns training session ahead of the Rugby World Cup final against England at Eden Park

The real test is yet to come, however, when the Black Ferns next play an international.

Will New Zealand rugby back the team by scheduling a test at Eden Park in primetime again? Or will it blink?

But that’s next year. This year we’ve got a team to thank for a wonderful few weeks of rugby and sportsmanship.

Rugby was indeed the winner on the day.