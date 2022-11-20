Five ways to feel empowered, strong, and ready to take on a system that wasn’t designed for Māori

Te Kahukura Boynton is a law student, entrepreneur, blogger, and content creator. She is on a mission to empower Māori to become financially independent, seeing money as the cause for so many statistics of disparity crushing Ngai Māori.

OPINION: I started blogging about personal finance from a wāhine Māori perspective when I was 18. It was my second year at university, studying law. I had recently finished studying at Tokoroa High School where the disparities in outcomes can be seen as bright as the sun.

My first semester was an expensive time. Bond, four weeks’ rent in advance, law books. This all would have been fine if my income was as consistent as the bills. But it wasn’t. Not owning a car seemed like a fair reason for rejection from the 49 jobs I applied for.

My best friend is juggling several jobs whilst caring for her own younger siblings, Oranga Tamariki has failed them. A friend from high school committed suicide, New Zealand’s mental health system failed her.

READ MORE:

* The Panel: How do rising interest rates affect you?

* How a Witi Ihimaera story inspired me to go to university

* You can’t learn te reo without learning about the culture which 'has been awesome'



My mother worked for years in an industry where her cultural values were rejected, Corrections failed her. A Countdown supermarket manager assumed I stole their wine. Institutional racism. Generational poverty. Loss of culture. Substance abuse. Domestic violence. It’s obvious to see whānau are, and continue to be, victimised and terrorised by a system that wasn’t designed for us.

A young dad is disconnected from his whānau, so he joins a gang. A young mum is struggling to get by, so she sells herself. It’s by those in those powerful positions turning a blind eye to these issues at hand that for generations they have continued to worsen and leave Māori destitute.

Supplied Te Kahukura Boynton: My blog was conceived by the fear of not being able to pay rent.

Do not assume that this is a pity case, or words in search of sympathy, it is not. Māori Millionaire, where I blog and discuss personal finance, is an opportunity to feel empowered, strong, and ready to take on these obstacles which are stopping us from reaching our true potential.

Māori Millionaire is on a mission to empower Māori to become financially independent. It was conceived by the fear of not being able to pay that first month’s rent, but it’s grown in to a community of like-minded individuals who are not going to put up with the status quo! Those “leaders” who turned a blind eye will no longer be able to do so if we just get on their level.

So how do we get on their level? Money matters. Having money means having the ability to make choices, rather than always being dictated to. Here are five tips for those feeling worried or concerned about their financial situation.

STUFF Money makes more money, and improves life.

1. Take a big look at everything money related. Do you have a budget? Do you know how much you earn? What is the biggest item in your expenses? Is there anything you could change?

2. Save an emergency fund of $1000-$5000 for any miscellaneous costs that you may incur. (Your car breaks down, you lose your job, broken fridge.)

3. Pay off all high interest debt. Don’t worry about the mortgage or student loan because these interest rates are often low.

4. Start to study the art of investing. Investing time or money can lead to prosperity and generational wealth. The first lesson of Rich Dad Poor Dad (#1 Business and Finance book, according to myself) is to learn the art of not trading time for money, because time is limited.

5. Invest! Don’t get stuck in to analysis paralysis, do some rangahau (studying), but don’t let it get in the way of taking that first leap.

I am no financial adviser. I’m now a 19-year-old law student heading into my third year of law school in 2023. We can’t all be experts at everything, but we can give things a go. Growth occurs in that uncomfortable stage, How are you growing today?