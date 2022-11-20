What we can all learn from Sunday Star-Times short story winners

Short story judge Witi Ihimaera – “Maoridom must always replenish the stock of its narratives for the future and the stories must be told anew in new ways and with new voices.”

Tracy Watkins is Stuff’s Sundays editor.

OPINION: As a journalist, you get to make a lot of difficult calls. People dealing with grief, others who are just hostile and angry, or people who are slippery with the truth. We also get to speak to people whose stories are amazing and inspirational and heartwarming, of course.

But still, it’s not very often that we get to be the bearers of good news.

That’s why one of my favourite things as editor has been contacting the winners of the Sunday Star-Times short story competition every year.

This year was no exception; I happened to know the overall winner, Bernard Steeds, with whom I worked in the Press Gallery years ago. Bernard moved on to pursue other roles, including his dream of writing, but even back then he wrote with the sort of flair that more pedestrian writers like myself envy.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Bernard Steeds is the Sunday Star-Times short story winner for 2022.

But our interview with Bernard reminds us that a life as a writer is not an easy one; he talks candidly about his drawer full of rejection letters.

There’s not much in the way of financial reward for New Zealand writers either; that’s one reason why it's so important that competitions like ours, and others like the Sargeson short story awards, remain part of the landscape.

The awards offer both experienced and emerging writers a chance to be published and read by a wider audience, while also offering a small financial boost to encourage them to keep going.

But one thing I’ve learnt when speaking to our winners over the years is that it’s rarely the money that motivates them.

Validation of their passion for writing is just as important.

supplied Sunday Star-Times short story competition secondary schools winner, 16-year-old Youjia (Jennifer) Liu.

For our secondary school winner, Youjia Liu, writing became an important outlet during Covid.

Youjia, who is just 16, travelled to New Zealand on her own at the beginning of 2020, to attend school here.

She spent much of the next two years in lockdown “with overwhelming emotions and strong opinions” she told me. “I had a lot to say about myself and about the world that I live in. That's when I grew into the habit of writing.”

Elsie Uini, winner of the Pasifika category for the second year in a row, told us last year the win had taught her that “if you’ve got a story to tell, tell it”.

Then there was the winner of our emerging Māori writer category, Kiri Solomon. She used her short story as a way to share knowledge.

supplied Kiri Solomon won the emerging Māori category in the Sunday Star-Times short story competition.

Kiri finished a PhD through the University of Canterbury looking at emotional literacy utilising concepts from te Maramataka – The Māori Lunar Calendar. She says she was fortunate to have had kaumātua Rereata Makiha guide her with this kaupapa, and believes she has a duty to share knowledge that has been gifted to her.

“ I hadn’t seen too much of this mātauranga in the fiction space, so I thought maybe it was a gap I could start to fill.”

I particularly loved the comments by our judge, one of New Zealand’s best loved writers, Witi Ihimaera, about Kiri’s entry, and others he judged in the emerging Māori category.

The stories, he said, had been “like the cry, the song, the call of the birds of the forest, tūī, tūī, tūītūīa!”

They sounded even sweeter by being representative of the current generation, says Witi.

“Māoridom must always replenish the stock of its narratives for the future and the stories must be told anew in new ways and with new voices. My generation, the generation of Patricia Grace, Renee and Api Taylor among others, doesn't want to read the same old, same old. Neither does yours!”

He particularly loved that the three finalists he selected told the story in a Māori way.

“You wouldn’t want Māori writers to write according to the assumptions and expectations of Pākehā literature would you? Of course not.”

Since we introduced the emerging Māori and emerging Pasifika categories I’ve often been challenged by people writing in to tell me it's discriminatory against Pākehā writers.

Witi’s comments have captured perfectly for me the reasons why we introduced these categories in the first place.

We will be publishing the winning entries over January.

I hope you enjoy reading them as much as I have.