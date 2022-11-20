Are we there yet in providing a better life for our children? Hardly

Save the Children advocacy and research director Jacqui Southey presents a petition to Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and children's spokeswoman Jan Logie opposing the Government's proposed reforms to oversight of Oranga Tamariki.

Today is World Children’s Day, the day we celebrate the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. It’s a day to shine a spotlight on children rights and how well we’re doing in upholding these rights here in Aotearoa and around the world. According to Save the Children’s Jacqui Southey, we still have a way to go.

Opinion: Children’s rights. For many, it can seem like an imposing, even frightening, term. That somehow by children having rights, it is to the detriment of the adults that surround them.

But the reality is, rights are the fundamental building blocks for children to thrive, providing them with the basics for survival, health, education, protection and inclusion.

When children have their rights met, they have a significantly greater chance of a thriving childhood and a bright future. When they are sick, they have access to the healthcare they need. As they grow and develop, they will eat the nutritious food to fuel their bodies and minds. To support their learning and development of talents, they will attend school and get involved in sports, the arts or sciences. They will live in loving families and be protected from violence. They will be free to celebrate and practice their culture.

Rights are not luxuries. They are the basics every child deserves – and should have.

Much has been achieved for children since the Convention on the Rights of the Child was first adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1989, later ratified by New Zealand in 1993.

Since 1990, the mortality rate for under-fives has reduced by well over half (59%). Polio is close to eradication. Maternal mortality rates have declined by 39% (between 2000 to 2017). An estimated 25 million child marriages have been prevented in the last decade, while 64 countries around the world, including here in Aotearoa, have legally banned all forms of physical punishment of children whether at home or in school.

At Save the Children, the organisation that has been working to help children’s rights be met here and around the world for 75 years in New Zealand, the Convention is the cornerstone of our organisation and guides our work.

But while significant progress has been made, we cannot overlook the millions of children – including many at home in New Zealand – who do not have their rights met.

Children who are subjected to violence, to poverty and hunger, exploited through child labour or child marriage, excluded from school, persecuted because of their culture or religion, separated from their families, maimed or killed due to conflict, and face increasing instability as the impact of the climate crisis is felt.

At home, our appalling family violence statistics where a family harm call is made to Police every three minutes is a shocking example of failing to understand and uphold the rights of others, children and adults. Too many children are shut out from affordable, healthy homes, while their families' too-low incomes struggle to afford the basics. Too many struggle to access equitable healthcare when they are sick. Too many live in homes with not enough food. Too many miss out on the childhood we all wish for our children.

It does not need to be this way.

Hagen Hopkins/Supplied Jacqui Southey, advocacy and research director of Save the Children NZ, is involved in the Save the Children’s Commissioner campaign.

To turn these issues around, we must ensure children’s rights are understood, respected and upheld. Children and adults need to the know about rights and how important they are to our everyday lives.

As a mother, grandmother, friend, wife and sister, I am unwaveringly committed to growing a culture of children’s rights in Aotearoa New Zealand. As individuals we all have a powerful role to play. We can do this in our homes, communities and our workplaces. We can learn from and listen to the children in our lives, whose voices matter. We can speak out for them when they need it – or help them to be heard. We can become ambassadors for a culture where every child, no matter where they live, will have their rights understood, respected and upheld.

Because if we don’t, we have failed our children.