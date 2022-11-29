Verity Johnson: All I want for Christmas is a sexy firefighter, or 12

Nice axe: Part of the cover of the 2012 Firefighters’ charity calendar, which Verity Johnson would really like to see brought back.

Verity Johnstone is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There is just one thing I need.

And that is to meet outside Westfield with my bestie, tending to our flocks of teenage memories, and have angels descend in a cloud of non-flammable dry ice. The angels with the helmets, jawlines and reasonably-priced calendars.

Yes, that’s right, I want the Firefighters' calendar back.

READ MORE:

* Seeking sexiness for a hens' night? Don't hire a stripper

* Ten TV ads so sexy they might as well be porn

* Here for the wrong reasons: Whatever happened to reality romance?

* 'In sex scenes, nothing can be assumed': How intimacy coordinators keep actors safe

* Why real sex is hard, and equally harder to explain



But Verity, I hear you say, they still do a firefighters' calendar. Yes, yes, I know. You can go online and buy the 2023 one. It features a happy firefighter and child, enthusiastically and unrealistically saving the world like it’s a Jump Jam session.

But I don’t mean that one. I want the real Firefighters’ calendar back.

The one with the scantily clad men on the front, as bronzed and oiled as your Christmas turkey, just waiting to save you from a fire you may or may not have intentionally started.

The one I used to buy each year as a Christmas present for my best friend. The one that we passed between us in year 12 with reverential whispers. The one that felt like a cross between your first Jackie Collins and snorting Raro crystals on school camp. The one that was just the right combo of sexy and goofy to show us that yes, female desire is ok! Actually, it’s great!

Craig Simcox/Stuff Chris Jury was Mr February in 2008, when “hose-meltingly hot” images were still a feature of the fundraising calendar.

The one they doused in petrol and burned to the ground in 2021, replacing with the current happy, clappy, sappy greeting-card schtick. And God, I’m furious.

I know what’s happened. They’ve fallen victim to the same squeamishness that’s affecting any brand dealing in sensuality recently. I’ve written before how brands are increasingly shying away from being sexy, because post-#Metoo they’re scared of saying the wrong thing.

It’s why you can’t go into an underwear store these days without getting a lecture in empowerment from a G-string. It’s part of a puritanical, pursed-lip, ass-clenched, joy-crushing sex negativity settling over society like intermittent drizzle on Christmas Day.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “In a male gaze-saturated world, it was one of the only times you saw the female gaze presented with such playful pride.”

But I never thought this moral hysteria would affect the Firefighters’ calendar.

I mean, for a start, most of the calendar’s market consisted of horny young women like me who find the whole thing a semi-ironic joke. It’s nothing short of economic suicide to flog pictures of white-picket-fence-happy-families to us. Not only have you taken away our fantasy, now you’re trying to sell us a visual metaphor of everything we’re terrified of in life? Er, right.

But also, I thought firefighters were civic-minded? I thought they realised the act of national service they were doing for the women (and men) of NZ with their hose-meltingly hot antics.

Didn’t they know that this calendar was nothing short of revolutionary?

In a male gaze-saturated world, it was one of the only times you saw the female gaze presented with such playful pride. It was up there with the Toffee Pops ad or TV show The Strip as a national feminist treasure.

Especially because female desire is always treated so heavily in society. You can almost never get away from the undercurrent of danger in it. And yet these guys handled our desire lightly, with a massive wink and a good cause to boot. It was extraordinary.

And what happened? It was torched and dumped like a stolen Subaru in the shameful backfields of society. It’s enough to make Santa cry.

So for the love of Rudolph, can we please bring it back? I volunteer as a Christmas helper elf. I’ll help you shoot it, I’ll style photos, I’ll source strategically covering baubles. But please, please NZ Firefighters Sport Association, all I want for Christmas is you.

Well, the old you.