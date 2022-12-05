Apologies are never simple, but they sure made writing this column easier

For 50 years Tūhoe kaumātua Tame Iti has hit our headlines, representing Māori rights in his own unique style.

Joel Maxwell is a senior Stuff journalist who focuses on te ao Māori issues.

OPINION: There's nothing simple about simply apologising.

Nōku te hē, nō mātou te hē rānei. He rerenga uaua rawa ēnei. Kāpā he mea māmā te whakapāha atu ki te marea, ki te tangata kotahi noa, hoki; ki te takimano, ki te takitahi kē rānei.

Let’s face it – it’s hard work saying sorry, whether it’s to a bunch of people, or just one.

Āe, uaua rawa te kōkō ki ngā pakiaka o te raru i waenga i ngā tāngata. Heoi anō, mēnā e pirangi ana te tangata, te hunga, te kamupene rānei, te whakatika a ngā hapa, ngā hē, me kōkō – me toro atu ngā matimati ki te oneone.

Yup, it’s really hard digging into the roots of any problem between people who have been stuck in disagreement. But, nevertheless, if a person, a group or even a company wants to resolve things, they’re going to have to get a bit of that dirt on their hands to find a fix.

Kāhore e kore, he timatanga noa te whakapāha ki te marea, ki te takitahi. Ko te mahi tino uaua rawa atu, ko te whai tōtika ki te ara tika, kia kaua e taka ki te hē anō, kia kaua e takahi anō i runga i te mana o te tangata, o te hunga, o te iwi rānei. Nō reira, i whakarērea mai ki a mātou, ngā kairīpoata o onāianei, tēnei mahi.

But to my mind, the actual apology is just a start. The hardest work is sticking to the plan – not falling back into the same old ways of messing people around. In a sense it has been bequeathed to us, today’s reporters, this job of making the fix stick.

Stuff Stuff has worked to make sure te reo is incorporated into its storytelling since its 2020 apology.

Koirā te ngako o te pūrongo nei. I te Noema 2020 i whakapāha atu te kamupene a Stuff mō āna mahi hē, mahi kino ki te Māori; mō te pēhitanga o ngā pūrongo pitopito kōrero kaikiri i runga i te tangata taketake. He kupu taurangi, hoki, kia whakatinana ai ngā kaupapa o te Tiriti i roto i te mahi a Stuff.

That’s the guts of this article, I guess. In 2020 this company, Stuff, issued an apology to Māori for its previous racist coverage of our people.

Āe, e rua ngā tau kua pahure ake mai i tērā wā. Kātahi anō kua tuhituhia e Carmen Parahi, Pou Tiaki matua, te kaihautu o te waka nei mō ngā ahua Māori i tēnei kamupene, he pūrongo, hei maumaharatanga, hei whakahirahiratanga, hei whakaatu i te whakatinana o te kaupapa nei.

Yes, two years have passed since that time. The leader of the waka covering all things Māori in the company, Carmen Parahi, Pou Tiaki matua, marked the anniversary with a story remembering and celebrating that time, and looking at the ways the company has tried to embody the kaupapa since then.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “I woke up and wrote this story in reo Māori and Pākehā, and the most incredible thing was that it was such a simple thing.”

E mōhio ana au, tē taea e mātou te muku a ngā mahi kino i mahia e ngā reanga o mua (a mohoa noa nei pea) engari, e taea kē e mātou te whai tōtika ki te ara nei. Rangi atu, rangi mai, me tohe tonu.

We can’t wipe away the systematically lousy coverage of Māori done by previous generations (actually right up until now); but we can make sure we keep going straight ahead, day in, day out.

No journey, wherever you’re coming from, is going to be without incident, and I’m sure this organisation has had its share of regressive days since November 2020.

But I woke up and wrote this story in reo Māori and Pākehā, and the most incredible thing was that it was such a simple thing. Happy anniversary, Stuff.