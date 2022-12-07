Peeling back the layers of war: 50 years since Kiwis' return from Vietnam

Christine Lanham’s father, Nick Turner, in his Reuters office in Saigon. “My journalist father used to say that understanding events in Vietnam was like peeling the layers of an onion, and never knowing if you had reached the centre,” she writes.

Christine Lanham is a Vietnamese-Kiwi whose NZ journalist father met her Vietnamese mother during the war.

OPINION: Fifty years ago this month, the last New Zealand soldiers in Vietnam returned home, just before Christmas, to something less than a warm welcome.

One thing few people remember about the Vietnam War, or the American War as it is called in Vietnam, is that New Zealand, Australian and American troops left two years before the war ended. Despite the Paris Peace Accords of January 1973​, the war continued on between the people of Vietnam, with arms support from the United States on one side, and Russia and China on the other.

I am part Vietnamese, born in Aotearoa during the years between when our troops came home, and the eventual end of the war in April 1975. My father, Nick Turner, was a Kiwi journalist sent to run the Reuters news office in Saigon in 1962, where he met my Vietnamese mother.

Christine Lanham/Supplied Christine Lanham and her daughter visiting their ancestral home in the Mekong Delta.

Earlier this year, in the humid heat of monsoon season, I visited Vietnam with my 12-year-old daughter. Travelling by boat and motorbikes, we found the site of our family ancestral home in the Mekong Delta, where my great-great-grandmother was born, and visited my mother’s old school in the cooler hills of Da Lat.

In Saigon, now called Ho Chi Minh City, where colonial buildings hunker under skyscrapers and glossy shopfronts display Louis Vuitton and Chanel, we joined the tourist trail and visited the War Remnants Museum. This three-storey museum emphasises some of the more horrific legacies of American involvement, such as the My Lai massacre, the bombing of the North and the effects of Agent Orange. It characterises American leaders as imperialists and the South Vietnamese government as their puppet.

Supplied New Zealand's volunteer surgical team was the longest-serving of any foreign country involved in the Vietnam War.

By contrast, Vietnamese refugee memoirs include stories of the Hue massacre at the hands of the other Vietnamese side; they tell of hopes for a non-communist South Vietnam being dashed when America abandoned them to the communist North; and describe death-defying boat trips to escape persecution after the war. Like the stories in the museum, these accounts share many of the same facts, but the details and emphasis offer a spectrum of views.

There is no single Vietnamese perspective. But there was a widely held desire for peace, independence and reunification.

New Zealand’s involvement in Vietnam is remembered as deeply controversial. It became that over time, but when our government sent the first surgical team in 1963, engineers in 1964, and battery in 1965, newspapers and opinion polls indicated most Kiwis supported our involvement.

Supplied Christine Lanham’s parents met in Saigon in 1962.

The 1966 election, dubbed the “Vietnam election”, re-elected the same government that sent the troops. Public sentiment changed over the years, but not through any fault of the New Zealanders in Vietnam, doing a tough job in difficult conditions.

According to many accounts, they stood out for their professionalism and their efforts were appreciated by the people they were sent to help. Our medical team sometimes treated people from both sides of the battlefield.

For those of us born later, it’s hard to put ourselves in the mindset of the early 1960s Cold War, when World War II still cast a long shadow, and a communist world order seemed a potential reality. New Zealand has been described as the most doveish of the hawks. Policy advisers here, while sceptical that US efforts in South Vietnam could succeed, believed that we still had to encourage them. In their eyes, Vietnam was “of very real security interest” to us here.

Supplied Journalists Nick Turner and Pham Xuan An in the Reuters office in 1963.

For most of my life, the Vietnam War has felt like an awkward topic because people hold such vehement and polar views. My late father used to say that trying to understand events there was like peeling the layers of an onion and never knowing if you had reached the centre.

I’ve since found it isn’t just complex. Each layer of the onion can be imbued with such emotional scars that it feels easier sometimes to just leave the whole thing alone.

Others will write more knowledgeably about our country’s involvement in that tragic war, or remember personally the 37​ who did not come home. What I have learned is that the issues were far from simple. Poet James K Baxter once observed the different sides of the Vietnam debate here were withdrawing into insulated camps, rather than talking with each other. Something similar happened in Vietnam but on another scale. The issues weren’t just about communism, or anti-colonialism, or about the Cold War.

Christine Lanham/Supplied The Ho Chi Minh City skyline today.

Each side was fighting for their own version of freedom. And people could find themselves on one side or the other due to circumstance rather than conviction. A Kiwi surgeon who worked in Qui Nhon once told me “it was the worst kind of war, a civil war which pitted fathers against sons, and brothers against brothers”, or sisters.

As we wandered through the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, my daughter said to me: “If people really understood each other, there would be no war.” I wonder about this now, and whether we can really understand each other.

What I am sure of is that we need to be open to nuance and other perspectives. I hope that, as we remember the return of New Zealand’s servicemen and women this Christmas, we can understand that the war our country sent them to was not a simple war, not one of good versus evil, and that there were Vietnamese who appreciated the Kiwis’ efforts in Vietnam, even while we would all rather that war had never been.