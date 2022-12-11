Miracle medicines: a cancer specialist sends a message to Pharmac

Ken Romeril was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for his long career as a haematologist and for his work with HIV and blood cancers. He founded Myeloma New Zealand to advocate for its sufferers.

OPINION: Let's make one thing crystal clear: effective chemotherapeutic drugs make a tremendous difference to survival outcomes in cancer, and have even cured some forms of blood cancer that 25 years ago had a dismal outlook.

Pharmac was set up to secure funded access to drugs for those most in need. So all hail to Pharmac for last week funding treatment for cystic fibrosis, after batting that away for years.

But note Health Minister Andrew Little explained, this was achieved only because the Government ‘stepped in financially’ to enable funding. It gives the lie to his constant claim that Pharmac is independent of government, and he cannot be involved in funding decisions.

Whatever it took, funding Trikafta is a great development. But it’s not the time for Pharmac or government to relax on medicine-funding, when other suffering persists.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Haematologist Dr Ken Romeril.

READ MORE:

* Honoured haematologist and HIV pioneer fears he won't see action from 'glacial' Pharmac in his lifetime

* Pharmac bundle deal life-giving for some cancer patients, but medics say NZ still 'playing catch up' for best treatments

* Funding Keytruda for melanoma but not for lung cancer is racist, health advocates say



More than 3000 people in New Zealand are living with the deadly blood cancer, multiple myeloma. Each year around 400 new patients are diagnosed, and 200 die.

Myeloma develops from plasma cells in the bone marrow, and is called multiple because 90% have multiple bone lesions at the time it is diagnosed.

I am deeply frustrated with the inability of Pharmac to see what to me is so apparent: the desperate need for access to modern medicines for myeloma sufferers.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Nichola Oakenfull, pictured here with her son Alex, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

There is no doubt they would be handed a much better, longer life should the “game-changer“ drug daratumumab be funded. For well over six years I have hammered on the Pharmac door, fighting for this treatment that is standard-of-care internationally.

Pharmac has sometimes used the excuse of a lack of survival data to get out of funding drugs, but cannot in this instance. Mature data has conferred an 11-month survival advantage in relapsed myeloma, while for some cancer drugs that do get funded the benefit is only three to four months.

We are only asking for daratumumab in relapsed disease, and need it as part of a four-drug induction regimen, where the results are amazing.

What do I know that Pharmac doesn’t? I deal with patients, real people, sufferers of many diseases. I hear their grief, and I have seen the miracles drugs can perform.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Ken Romeril made an HIV breakthrough at Kew Hospital in 1986.

In 1983, while working as a physician at Kew Hospital in Invercargill, I diagnosed NZ’s first case of AIDS. A teenager had a variety of symptoms, and I had read enough to consider AIDs was a possibility. He had been to the US.

I sent his blood to Australia (HIV testing was not available here then) and the result was positive. He died of AIDS-related dementia only two years later, aged 20.

Almost by default I became an HIV expert, and on moving to Wellington and becoming a haematologist, started up the HIV Medicine Unit, with just two dedicated nurses. I saw HIV/AIDS patients for about 12 years.

In the first year 18 patients died, due to ineffective treatment options. Then came HART (highly active retro-viral therapy) which revolutionised the approach to the condition and restored the impaired immune function.

Many HART patients are alive today, after being on treatment for as long as 30 years. HIV became another manageable chronic disease, like diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis.

Similar massive breakthroughs have been made in blood cancers over the last 25 years.

Supplied Wellington man Ed Lee, who has cystic fibrosis, celebrates after hearing the news Pharmac intends to fund the drug Trikafta.

In 2000, I put a patient on Glivec (a new type of targeted therapy) for his chronic myeloid leukaemia, a disease that could be controlled for up to five years, then went into “blast crisis” leading to death.

Glivec allowed him to lead a normal life. It was such a breakthrough that the drug was on the cover of Time magazine.

But the story gets even better. We found if patients achieved a complete molecular remission the treatment could be stopped in up to 50% of cases. In a decade we went from blast crisis danger to a drug-free life.

SUPPLIED Myeloma sufferer Marama Ihimaera-Robinson, her husband Chris, and their children.

Rituximab was another miraculous breakthrough in blood cancer treatment, lifting the cure rate of high grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma from 40% to 70%.

In the US, many transformative myeloma-fighting drugs are approved by the FDA every year, treatments we can only dream about.

We are four years behind Australia in access to myeloma medicines like carfilzomib, pomalidomide, selinexor and of course daratumamab. Meaningless words to most New Zealanders, these are household names to those who urgently need them.

In the UK, Pharmac’s equivalent NICE makes a yes or no decision in only three months, so you know where you stand. Here it takes years. It amounts to denial by delay.

Pharmac’s fortress mentality and glacial pace of decision-making reflects a model that is seriously out of touch with international medical practice.

We need an open, modern medicines funding agency whose decisions are fair and timely, and where miracles are able to happen.

What do you think? Write to sundayletters@stuff.co.nz.