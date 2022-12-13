Time for Kiwi sports fans to bring on the noise

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: Despite the many political reservations many of us have about Qatar’s World Cup, this week football fever has gripped the world. In Arab countries, fans were tooting car horns, lighting flares, and ululating when Morocco dispatched Portugal to make the semi-finals.

But it’s not just the Moroccans who have gained fanatical support. This year, some of my favourite World Cup images have been of fans: gigantic flags wishing Pele all the best; thousands of Argentinians singing as one; and dedicated supporters, with loud brass instruments in hand, playing their team on.

Colourfully dressed and made-up Ghanaian and Senegalese ‘’super-fans’’ combined religion with football as they prayed theatrically, and ultimately unsuccessfully, for a good result.

This contrasts with the many unusually quiet Super Rugby and NPC games, and even tests, I’ve sat through in a dark-coloured jersey at the Cake Tin.

Why, I wonder, are New Zealand sports fans often so boring? Is it because we are a laid-back nation, many of us from reserved English stock, who don’t like to cause a fuss?

If that is true, then why do English football fans sing so vociferously? Some of their fans might occasionally act like hooligans, but they know how to sing a good tune, outsung if not outplayed only by the Welsh. And why do a few hundred Barmy Army supporters in the Cake Tin make more noise than thousands of Black Caps fans?

Don’t think I’m criticising anyone – I’m the worst offender by far. When I attend rugby games at the Cake Tin, while my nephew barracks at full volume, I get distracted as I quietly chat to his father about politics. Or, if I’m by myself, I quietly pick up an improving novel to read every time the ball goes out.

Phoenix fans are more active than their rugby counterparts, and the tradition of taking their shirts off when ahead, as much as it can sometimes be an eyesore on the rare occasions it happens, adds to the atmosphere. I’d guess 4000 Phoenix fans make double the noise of 15,000 Canes fans.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images When Pakistan supporters cheered their team on during the T20 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November, you would be forgiven for thinking that the game was in Lahore or Karachi.

Funnily enough, it’s often games in Australia when New Zealand fans – usually Kiwis living there – turn up en masse and drown out the opposition. But that didn’t happen when the Black Caps played Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Sydney. On the night you would be forgiven for thinking that the game was in Lahore or Karachi, so devoted, joyous and populous were the Pakistani fans.

A notable exception was the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup final, with thousands of Kiwi fans twirling poi and loudly cheering. But even in global victory, superstar Ruby Tui had to rark up the Eden Park crowd into a chorus of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

Thank goodness for our Pasifika supporters. When the Samoan league team recently upset England to make the World Cup finals, you knew all about it. Samoan flags flew on cars while fans, complete with ula fala necklaces and lavalavas, had colourful processions through South Auckland. And they also proved good losers in the final, showing little of the passive-aggressive qualities that can accompany a New Zealand defeat.

My niece texted her father from Portugal a few months ago, wondering why there was suddenly such noise in her neighbourhood? A military coup perhaps? A quick internet search from Dad revealed that the soccer team in the city in which she lives had just beaten an intercity rival to win the championship.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Dave Armstrong: The Argentinians sang like a choir, the fans were fanatical, and it was one of the most enjoyable rugby games I’ve attended.

Can you imagine learning that Wellington had just lifted the Ranfurly Shield because of the noise in your suburban street? Perhaps you might have known in the 1960s, when Wellington had parades on game days, and hordes of Wellington supporters would take the railcar to regional games. Mind you, there wasn’t much else to do in Wellington back then.

Could rugby be the culprit rather than New Zealand fans? I don’t think so. I was lucky enough to attend the Scotland-Argentina World Cup game at the Cake Tin about a decade ago. The Argentinians sang like a choir and one Scots fan played his bagpipes – until confiscated by the humourless security staff.

Not only were the fans fanatical but good-natured – dressing up in each other’s national costume for selfies at half-time. It was one of the most enjoyable rugby games I’ve attended – even if the play itself wasn’t stellar – thanks to the fans, in direct contrast to the sullen support I’ve seen at most New Zealand rugby games.

Perhaps Kiwis need to make a feature of our silent brooding and fretful nature at sports games. We could all agree to maintain a gloomy conspiracy of silence during an entire test match. If our team scores a try we don’t say a word – a bit like the way male rugby players refused to show emotion and celebrate tries back in the 1950s. I suspect that such an approach would mess with the minds of visiting teams way more than fanatical fans ululating, playing band instruments and praying to religious icons.