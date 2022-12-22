Ambiguity and 50 years of NZ-China relations

Chinese ambassador Wang Xiaolong speaks about the New Zealand-China relationship at the China Business Summit held in Auckland in August.

Ford Hart was an American diplomat for 33 years, serving as consul-general to Hong Kong and Macau, National Security Council China director, and Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks. He now lives in Wellington.

The normalisation of relations with Beijing 50 years ago remains a milestone in New Zealand foreign policy. At root, it involved Wellington’s choice to abandon the Republic of China (ROC) government on Taiwan, which New Zealand had recognised since 1912, in favour of the one ruling all of the mainland, the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

This decision served Kiwi interests then, and it still does today.

At the time, Taipei and Beijing each claimed to be the rightful ruler of all of China, and neither would accept dual recognition.

Forced to choose, Wellington took advantage of a shift in the position of the United States and other allies to establish relations with the world’s most populous state, a nuclear power, and a country with enormous potential.

It is, nonetheless, not widely understood that New Zealand did not embrace Beijing’s claim to Taiwan.

In the 1972 Joint Communique, Wellington recognised the PRC as the “sole legal government” of China but merely “acknowledged” Beijing’s claim to Taiwan. As one would expect in such an important document, this difference was not an accident.

Wellington was following a deliberately ambiguous path to diplomatic relations with the PRC, well trodden by other friends. Indeed, Washington was to use an identical formula when it normalised relations with Beijing six years later.

Stuff Ford Hart, a long-time China watcher now resident in Wellington.

New Zealand is one of many countries that articulate a “one China policy” that is decidedly not the same thing as the PRC’s “one China principle.”

This is not to say Wellington supports Taiwan independence or challenges Beijing’s claims. It does not. The difference nonetheless is substantial.

Indeed, the ambiguity inherent in Wellington’s “one China policy” has been a far-sighted feature, not a bug, in the 1972 agreement. While opening the way to a successful relationship with the PRC, It has also enabled New Zealand to cooperate unofficially with Taiwan and even open a non-diplomatic liaison office there.

Separate from its free trade agreement with the PRC, New Zealand has an FTA with Taiwan, which has grown into Aotearoa’s seventh largest trading partner.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers the keynote speech to the China Business Summit in Auckland earlier this year, talking about 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The emergence on the island of the world’s sole Chinese democracy – humane, progressive, and peaceful – today aligns Taiwan with New Zealand’s most cherished principles, contrasting sharply with Beijing’s increasingly repressive, threatening regime.

The assumption of many Kiwis that New Zealand accepts Beijing’s position on Taiwan isn't surprising. Neither Beijing nor Wellington has had an interest in highlighting their differences on the point.

Moreover, the distinction for decades had limited practical consequence for Wellington, as long as it observed the protocol niceties imposed by the PRC. That has shifted, as Beijing has grown more assertive in its claims to Taiwan.

Lin Jian/Xinhua News Agency/AP In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan’s frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

The mainland for most of the last half century lacked the military power to enforce those claims. A dramatic military buildup in the 21st century has changed the picture, and Beijing now routinely postures its forces to intimidate Taiwan, which poses no threat to the mainland whatsoever.

Probably long overdue, New Zealand in 2022 at last publicly expressed concern about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Aotearoa has changed enormously since 1972.

The widespread anti-communism that helped obstruct normalisation of New Zealand-PRC relations, for instance, dissipated long ago.

Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping, right and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left shake hands before the meeting at the Great Hall of the People on April 1, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Just the same, New Zealand’s values and interests make its One China Policy as valuable as ever.

Taiwan’s liberal society and importance as a trading power are significant attractions for Kiwis. Even more fundamental, perhaps, is a special concern for the interests of small polities trying to make their way in a challenging world.

In May 1971, writing about relations with Taiwan, Prime Minister Keith Holyoke observed that a “small country should not be abandoned in the face of the demands of a great power.” Fifty years on, while eager not to be drawn into debates over sovereignty, Kiwi attachments to the principle are as strong as ever.