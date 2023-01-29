What New Zealand can learn from mental health care in Australia

Aileen Alegado is a Kiwi clinical psychologist based in Sydney who runs her own private practice, Mindset Consulting Psychology.

OPINION: As a clinical psychologist who has worked in both New Zealand and Australia, it’s little surprise that the incidence of mental health is very similar between the two countries.

On both sides of the Tasman, one in five people will be diagnosed with a mood disorder at some point in their lives.

When I first graduated with my clinical psychology doctorate from Auckland University, I began working in the NZ public system for the DHBs and quickly saw how under-resourced things were and how the people who needed help were often not getting it.

READ MORE:

* The troubling therapist shortage in NZ - why we can't find help

* Young people waiting up to 18 months to see psychologists

* New Zealand's psychological crisis putting lives at risk



Huge wait-lists meant only those with chronic mental health issues got funded assistance, and even then, they had to be at the severe end of the scale. There was very little ongoing government assistance for most people, with many who desperately needed help having to privately fund sessions. For those who couldn’t afford private treatment, that meant just not seeking help at all until things got worse.

After a few years, like many young Kiwis, I moved over the ditch. The transition was easy enough, with the education I had being completely transferable, apart from a 50-page submission to be admitted to the Australian Board of Psychologists. I started in Melbourne, working at a group private practice half the week, and also contracted as a visiting psychologist for several retirement villages and rest homes.

It quickly became apparent there was a huge difference when working as a psychologist in Australia.

STUFF Speaking in Christchurch, Health Minister Andrew Little said the Budget included a $100m investment in mental health over four years. (First published May 17, 2022)

There is a government subsidy everyone can access with a GP referral, and therapy is affordable for most people. You don’t have to be ‘bad enough’ to seek help. A subsidy covers 10 psychology sessions annually per person; that was extended to 20 sessions during Covid.

More than 5 million people in Australia have accessed psychological services over the past few years, which proves that removing barriers for access such as cost can greatly change our attitude towards getting help. Most of my clients tell me they would not come if this service was not in place.

There is an expectation in Australia that there should be government help, and mental health is viewed as an extension of overall well-being. It has often made me reflect on my years working in New Zealand, and how a scheme like this could be adapted for Kiwis.

In New Zealand there is no subsidy to see a therapist. Whilst the public system is very good, it’s only for those at the severe end of the scale. I find that the clients that can really benefit from sessions are those who fall between the cracks – they are still functioning, still able to manage stress, but could face depression or anxiety if left untreated. It’s much better to support people from the start, rather than waiting for them to hit rock bottom.

There have been big changes in New Zealand recently with a movement towards employing wellness clinicians in primary care. Its function is to capture those at the early stages, especially for more vulnerable cohorts such as Pacific and Māori clients who are over-represented in mental health statistics. However, mental health therapy is still seen as a luxury.

The good news? Mental health in both countries has been in the spotlight since the pandemic, and more conversations are being had about it. There has been a positive change towards destigmatising attitudes and proactively looking after our mental health. Generational shifts and social media have significantly improved overall awareness in the community.

Unfortunately, there is now a shortage of psychologists in Australasia, partly due to the length of time it takes to fully train clinicians. Clinician burnout has also increased, which has a flow-on effect on the availability of senior psychologists willing to supervise trainees.

But despite these challenges, we must strive to do better. I’d love to see New Zealand take up some of the initiatives that are commonplace in Australia, because the problems we face as individuals are the same.

Mental health does not discriminate.

What do you think? Email sundayletters@stuff.co.nz.