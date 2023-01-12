Overheard – down the pub with the Windsor boys

He sat down for an ITV interview before his explosive memoir's release.

SATIRE: William, Harry, and Charles – overheard down the pub.

W: Hello Harold.

H: Hello Willy. I take it you’ve asked to meet to apologise and make amends. I’ve been expecting you.I knew my book and interviews and documentaries would bring you round in the end

W: Apologise! To you? I came to tell you to shut up!

H: No, you shut up.

W: No, you shut up.

H: Shutupshutupshutup!

W: Right! That does it. I’m banning you, you and your horrible American wife.

H: Too late Willy, we ban ourselves.

W: I’m the heir, only I can ban you.

H: Oh spare me. And shut up. I’m orf.

W: Going to get that beard shorn off I hope. Shocking that Granny let you go out in public with that nasty thing dripping orf your face, let alone get married with it! God!

AP Not seeing eye to eye: Prince Harry, left, and Prince William in 2021.

H: Listen here, Willy. You shut up about my beard. It’s my beard, and I’ll wear it if I ruddy well like. You’re not the boss of me. Not any more.

W: I’m the heir. I’m the boss of everyone.

H: Except for Pa.

W: Not for long (sotto voce).

H: What did you say?

W: I didn’t say anything.

H: You ruddy well did.

W: Look here, why don’t you push off and go back to America.

H: I ruddy well will. High time I got back to my squillions of dollars and my sprawling mansion and my very, very famous friends.

W: High time, that’s about right. You’ve been at it again with the old white stuff, have you? Typical.

H: Shut up Willy.

W: No you shut up.

Barman: Drink, your highnesses?

W: Shut up! Oh, yes, a Treasure Chest. You know, all the top shelf with a decent dollop of champers. Two straws. There’s a good man.

H: Look here Willy, if you’re not going to apologise, which everyone thought you would after my interviews and documentaries and my tell-all book, why don’t you go back to your palace and tell your horrible wife the fab four are finished. We never thought you and Kate were fabulous anyway, not as fabulous as us.

W: That’s IT!

H: What, are you going to biff me again? Cos I’m not going to fight back. My therapist will be ruddy brassed orf if I do.

W: My wife isn’t talking to you after the bridesmaid incident so don’t you dare even say her name.

H: Kate, Katy, Kitty HAHAHA.

W: Stop that!

H: Look, we all know who made who cry. Even our tailor was in floods waiting all bloody day to fix little Charlotte’s frock. Not sure why Kitty couldn’t have brought the dress down to be fixed along with all the other mums.

W: Other mums! Are you mad? The future Queen of England with other mums? You’ll have her catching the bus next.

H: Catching the what?

W: Oh, gosh, there’s Pa.

C: Boys, I could hear you squabbling all the way from the Bentley. Do stop.

H: He started it!

C: Look here chaps, I’m finally King, and you’re spoiling it for me. Just go and sort your differences outside.

W: I wouldn’t send our young stallion out the back of a pub, Pa. Unless he takes some protection.

H: Now see here Willy. That’s just ruddy horrid to tease me about my first romantic experience like that. And that’s another thing, all that teasing while we were growing up. Ignoring me at school. I mean, what older brother does that.

C: Good god you two, do shut up. Can’t a King have a pint in peace?

Barman: Another round?

W: If Harry has anything to do with it there’ll be several more.

H: Yah, another book and more interviews. A mini series.

W: Over my dead body.

H: Tempting.

W: You rotter!

H: And I’ll support more charities than you and everyone will like me more than you. Then you and Kitty-witty-doodles will sink into oblivion because the Meg and I will be everyone’s favs.

Barman: Last call for darts.

C: Oh dear.

W: I’m game.

C: Look here boys. I must away. Camils will be waiting up for me.

H: Well tell her to stop leaking any more stories about us. She’s worse than a ruddy colander.

W: That’s rich, Harold.

H: Yes, I am. Richer than you. The Americans are practically stuffing wads of cash down my Polo shirt.

W: Shut up!

H: No you shut up.

Barman: Drink up Sirs, we’re shutting up.