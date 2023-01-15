Delays, lost baggage all part of the roller-coaster ride of travelling in 2023

The UK is one of many countries experiencing airport baggage delays as a result of staff shortages.

Alison Mau is a senior writer at Stuff, and editor of the #MeTooNZ project.

OPINION: Will we ever get back to situation-normal in the skies and if so, when?

Back in the days when Auckland had a summer - namely, Christmas Day - we pulled our puffas and beanies from the back of the wardrobe and drove to the airport to catch a flight to New York City.

I know, lucky me. International travel in these straightened times is indeed a privilege. It's also often a complex obstacle course.

READ MORE:

* Air travel across US thrown into chaos after all domestic flights grounded due to computer outage

* Ten things travellers should not be doing in 2023

* Baggage issues part of a 'challenging time' for sector - Ministry of Transport

* Can a baggage tracker really help you find your lost luggage?



I would probably not have gone at all if it wasn't for my treasured little sister, who's lived in New York for more than a decade. I booked flights months in advance, paying double the price of my last trip in 2017. Transiting through Chicago looked best, as it gives you a shorter final leg. That was my first mistake. If you're not in the mood for a tale of travel woe, best click away now.

A couple of months out, Air New Zealand changed the schedule; we now had a two-hour window to make the transit at Chicago, rather than four. Bit tight, I thought, but after checking with the airline I was assured it was Air New Zealand's responsibility to ensure we made the connection.

Days before travel, dark clouds were gathering. On December 22 my sister messaged to say a massive storm was about to hit the Midwest; perhaps flying via Dallas would be a better option? Bit late for that now, I thought, but I did check our flight details. Yes, said Air New Zealand, you should be ka pai.

I reckon we sometimes under-value our national carrier - when you're in the air there are few better economy flight experiences than Air NZ. But if you've flown at all since the pandemic, you'll know delays have become routine - and so it was with this flight. By the time we landed in Chicago we were an hour behind, leaving an hour to get through immigration, collect bags, and get to the next flight.

“Too late,” the bag drop worker barked, “join the line to rebook.” Another 90 minutes to shuffle forward to the counter, a tense 20 minutes to be told there was no way we'd be going anywhere that night. By this stage I'd accepted our fate and calmly, as I'd heard others ahead of us do, I asked for a hotel booking.

“Nope, you'll have to go ask Air New Zealand.” “OK,” I said. That was my second mistake.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Alison Mau encourages readers to learn from the mistakes she made during a recent trip to New York.

The single Air New Zealand desk was, unsurprisingly, unstaffed at 9pm on Christmas Day. Rejoining the booking line (now twice as long) was not an option. Defeated, we booked a hotel three miles from the airport, spent $US50 on the taxi, tossed and turned for a couple of hours before arriving back at the airport at 4am to wait for a standby flight.

When the gate staff handed us boarding passes for the 6am to LaGuardia, I yelled and jumped up and down on the spot, to the amusement of the early commuter mob.

So, we got there. And it was great. The pandemic has left marks across the city - empty shops and shuttered restaurants - but Broadway is back in full swing, the tree at Rockefeller Centre is as magnificent as advertised and although it didn't snow, it didn't matter.

As the days passed, my daily check of Kiwi news on this website showed story after story of lost suitcases piling up at Auckland Airport. We discussed buying GPS tracking tags but at that stage they appeared to be illegal, so crossing our fingers, we boarded NZ1, the direct flight from JFK to Auckland.

Alison Mau/Stuff Samantha and Ali Mau carrying a Christmas tree through Washington Square

But of course, one of our suitcases didn't make it. I wish it had been mine - full of boring winter clothes I won't need for months - but no, it was my daughter's, who has a wedding to attend before a flight to Australia in a matter of days.

And amongst the couple of dozen of us from the flight, forlornly filling out online forms, was an unexpected figure - our pilot. You have to wonder: how can the clearly-tagged luggage of the most important person on the plane, go missing?

I hope his bag turned up. Ours did after five days, which is nothing at all compared to others who've been waiting weeks.

And yes, there is a point to this extended whinge of a column. Learn from my mistakes.

If you're travelling internationally, get to the airport early, make absolutely sure you have at least four hours to transit, and get GPS tags if you can - as of late this week, Air New Zealand has confirmed they'll accept them in your suitcase.

Happy travels.