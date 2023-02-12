Oh for the body confidence of a man in a speedo

Jo Cribb is a consultant and the former CEO of the Ministry for Women.

OPINION: I wish I had the body confidence of those older men with wine-barrel stomachs holding up their enviable cleavage as they strut around the swimming pool in their speedos.

Summer down under usually means sunscreen and togs (though not so much this year for many of

us).

Lycra is a great leveller that makes it hard to hide the size and shape of your birthday suit.

No one will confess to it, but I think we are all consciously, or unconsciously, eyeing up each others’ tog clad bodies; comparing ourselves and passing judgement as we paddle by.

READ MORE:

* Why body confidence grows with age

* Speedos, mirror balls, make-up boxes, ancient flutes among the queerest treasures

* 99 per cent of women hate their partner wearing Speedos



But there seems to be this cohort who are obliviously parading their overweight bodies.

A Google Scholar search shows I am not imagining this phenomenon.

Research shows that compared with women, men are generally more satisfied with their own body and consider themselves better looking and less overweight.

This difference starts early with studies showing young girls are already more conscious about how their body weight affects their appearance than boys. Girls’ esteem for their bodies starts to reduce when they are overweight; it takes boys to be obese before it impacts on their body image.

iStock Speedos and budgie smugglers

The extent to which social media then fuels teenage girls’ dissatisfaction with their bodies is a topic of scholarly debate, but not surprisingly the negative impacts of being constantly bombarded with ideals of beauty has been identified. It also looks like our young men are not immune either.

Theories to explain the differences in men and women’s view of their bodies focus on that women are more frequently confronted with ideal and unachievable bodies. Beauty is thought in Western societies as essential for women, optional for men.

While the desirable body type for women is uniform, there are a range of desirable body types for men, with divergent body types (like the ‘dad bod’) still deemed acceptable.

Both men and women internalise this ideal feminine body type and judge women against it.

Take a moment to google: ‘confidence in swimsuits.’ What you will get back in 0.4 seconds is 26 million hits with an estimated 99% of them showing images of slender women in bikinis. They focus on how to pick the right costume to hide your fat bits.

NZIntFilmFestival Embrace, Taryn Brumfitt's documentary on the effects of body image pressures, caused a stir when it first screened here in 2016 as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival.

The message is clear. Women, if you dare to bare, you must work at it.

In contrast, there are some delightful articles if you search ‘men and swimsuits’ including one extolling the virtues of speedos – they dry faster, are flattering, stylish, comfortable and of course, are easy to pack.

Research also shows that while women stay dissatisfied with their bodies as they age, men care less and less about their appearance as they get older.

So that accounts for those older speedo-sporting gents.

Rather than scorn these fellows, thinking how brash they are showing off their enormous bellies, I have come to think maybe they have got it right.

Their ability to ‘self-enhance’ their view of themselves, buck the pressure to conform to an ideal body image, and not give two figs, will likely mean their self-worth and mental wellbeing is better off.

Maybe that is something we can all aspire to in 2023.