Labour's caucus needs to make sure the next prime minister is Māori

Joel Maxwell is a senior Stuff journalist who focuses on te ao Māori issues.

OPINION: I would like to suggest that the next prime minister of Aotearoa/New Zealand be someone who can actually pronounce Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

I would like to suggest that the next prime minister of Aotearoa/New Zealand hold not only a calm demeanour, a tough attitude, a sense of fairplay, a Kiwi passport, but also a smidge of whakapapa.

I would, in a nutshell, like to suggest that a Pākehā PM no longer cuts it.

Ladies and gentlemen, we need a Māori in charge.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern resigns: Who are the contenders to be New Zealand's next prime minister?

* Jacinda Ardern announces she will resign as prime minister by February 7

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Judith Collins raises 'separatism' claims due to low polling

* In a bold departure, Labour's Peeni Henare is making a public bid for the top health job



In the kind of political explosion that only cliché can adequately capture, on Thursday Jacinda Ardern dropped a bombshell on the political landscape and, as the dust settled and the smoke cleared, our ears ringing in the deafening silence, she left behind a – um – ticking timebomb.

She was standing down and, in a sweet biblical move, the caucus gave itself seven days to create a new leader.

God Herself needed that long to build the universe, and then She took a break.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jacinda Ardern has announced her retirement from politics. Could Minister of Justice Kiri Allan (left) be the right person to replace her?

Not so for the next leader of the nation: for them the nightmare will just be starting.

For starters, there is the phenomenon that I like to call the “leadership judder bars”.

The thud-a-thud-a-thud-a-thud of various new bosses being run over in succession by public and/or party dissatisfaction. Goff-Shearer-Cunliffe-Little. English-Bridges-Muller-Collins.

It often takes a while for any party to find the smooth bits of the road – and you frankly don’t want to be one of history’s thuds on the way there.

So I submit to the Labour caucus, why not choose a Māori leader? Māori have traditionally thrived and survived under the most intense of pressures.

What is more intense than inheriting the leadership of the party as it faces sliding polls, the impenetrable fog of inflation and recession, a revived Opposition, and all only months out from a general election?

If we were to look through the Cabinet ranks then we would find some candidates.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Defence Minister Peeni Henare could be a possible Māori PM. (File photo)

Defence and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare is a possibility. He’s stayed calm and focused under media scrutiny. He’s a wonderful speaker of te reo and comes from a strong political pedigree too.

But perhaps the strongest candidate in my opinion is Minister for Justice Kiri Allan.

I would say she has the X-factor that nobody else – Pākehā, Māori, tauiwi – has in the caucus, but there’s no X in the Māori language.

She does however have the āe-factor.

Allan alone out of Labour’s ranks has the charisma to carry the party successfully through the election, and settle close enough to build a coalition to govern.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiri Allan is likely the only member of Labour's caucus who has the charisma to lead them through the next election, writes Joel Maxwell. (File photo)

I know there are more knowledgeable, more savvy, more experienced caucus members, but they all have the sad, squishy look of potential thuds.

Regardless, what the party needs is the person with the mana, the foresight and the sheer magnetic personality to remind people that it’s not about the person with the mana, the foresight and sheer magnetic personality.

It was always about the team.

Labour, in its Cabinet and caucus, has the greater team experience of governing now. Even with Ardern’s departure. National has lost a lot of its John Key-era experience, and is an unknown quantity.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “There are more experienced caucus members, but they all have the sad, squishy look of potential thuds.”

Who better than a Māori person to remind potential voters of whanaungatanga? Of the importance of the group, not just the person out front. Consistency of membership is as important as consistency of leadership.

But in the end, I just want to wish the outgoing Prime Minister Ardern well.

Aotearoa/New Zealand has faced some extraordinary challenges during her time in the Beehive, and she calmly, graciously helped us learn that we don’t need stuffy old men in charge to get us through.

And for that, I am supremely grateful.