The humble hard hat and its dual protector role

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright.

OPINION: Last week I sawed off a branch above my head using my tool of the week, an electric pole saw. I then announced my second tool of the week, the hard hat.

Several readers concluded that the branch had behaved like the quality of mercy in The Merchant of Venice, which, as you will recall, 'droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven upon the place beneath'. In this they were right.

They further concluded that I had been standing in the place beneath and that the branch had struck me a nasty blow. In this they were only partly right.

READ MORE:

* There are lots of things Russia's Putin can kill - but not the truth

* What still gets me is the tune

* Why I love going back to the dawn of agriculture every Saturday



I thank them for their concern, but over the last half century or so I have gained some familiarity with the workings of gravity and had stationed myself a little to one side of the place beneath. Thus the branch struck me only a glancing blow to the shoulder. It was enough to put me in mind of hard hats, but not enough to induce me to acquire one. In short the reference to the hard hat was, well, a sort of joke. I can only apologise. I promise never to attempt another one.

(May I veer off for a moment to point out Shakespeare's habit of redundancy? Portia's lines on mercy are rightly famous, but the last four words aren't needed. Where else would the gentle rain from heaven drop – where else indeed doth anything that droppeth drop – but 'on the place beneath'? It is a similar story with the most famous Shakespeare line of all, 'To be or not to be, that is the question.' It is a question, certainly, but it is hardly the question. The question is whether the second 'to be' is necessary. Try the line without it. Pithier? More emphatic? I think so too. Great chap, Shakey, but far from unimprovable.)

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff CRL CEO Sean Sweeney takes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Transport Michael Wood on a tour of the tunnels under construction at the Auckland City Rail Link. (Video first published in September 2022).

The first job of the hard hat has always been to act as a clown crown for the political classes. Off toddles the MP to the factory or construction site in search of a photo opportunity. Protocol requires them to don a fluorescent vest over their civvies and to top the confection with a hard hat. Quite what the politicians see when they gaze on their image in the paper the next day I cannot tell you, but I doubt it tallies with what we see.

For a period in 2011 the hard hat acquired an awful potency. In the six months after the earthquake anyone endowed with one, especially if accompanied by a hi-vis vest and a clipboard, had the power to evict you from your home. And if the hard hat had a little light on it they could order you to shoot the dog on the way out.

In my more cynical moments I have wondered whether the hard hat is truly a protective device or merely a gestural one. Does it exist to protect the skulls of employees or the backsides of their employers?

I do not move much in hard hat circles, but I used to play squash with a gentleman who'd worn a hard hat all his working life. He told me that in 30 or so years he could remember only one hard-hat incident. A colleague had been working two storeys up when his hard hat fell off. He cried out to his co-workers in the place beneath to look out. One of them, rather than looking out, looked up. The peak of the hard hat caught him on the bridge of his nose. They had to rebuild his face.

And that concludes my series of tools of the week.