Pressure on to keep pushing down council rate rises

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 16 years.

OPINION: With rampant consumer inflation refusing to budge, stubbornly remaining above 7%, the pressure is piling on councils to tighten their budgetary purse-strings, to soften the blow of rates increases bearing down on households this year.

Credit where it’s due – Christchurch City Council has made great headway in reeling in the explosive rates track that initially framed the formulation of this year’s draft annual plan. When that workstream commenced late last year, the projected rates increase for 2023 was 14.6%.

By Christmas, council staff had clawed back that incendiary rates bomb to 8.9%. But the reformulated projection was accompanied by a warning from the city council’s chief executive. Dawn Baxendale cautioned councillors in December: “To get anything at 5% would be, in my view, impossible.” It was a needlessly gratuitous observation by the CEO, who is principally employed to implement policy, not initiate it.

READ MORE:

* One communications disaster after another for Aucklanders

* Is Hipkins a caretaker PM or genuine election game-changer?

* Shared pathways: Congenial co-existence or commuter battleground?



It also suggested a sense of surrender, a lack of fiscal fight. And her off-piste prognosis has proven to be wrong. Thankfully, behind-the-scenes pressure from elected members in January prompted council staff to identity more financial levers that could be pulled. In the process they have bent the arc on the rates track down to 5.58%, without any service cuts. The “impossible” has become possible.

That has been achieved through a variety of measures, including leaving some staff vacancies unfilled in the coming financial year. That is a welcome development, particularly given the payroll bill hoovers up nearly 40% of the council’s annual operational expenditure. It is also noteworthy that the Capital Endowment Fund is going to be tapped to deliver $1m in funding for community grants, that typically is derived from rates revenue.

Christchurch City Council Council head of performance management Peter Ryan talks about the normal savings and "one off" savings found to reduce Christchurch's projected rates rise.

Back in December, you may recall that I suggested the council consider scaling-back the enormous swag of grants funding programmes that they dole out to hundreds of organisations. In 2022, over $43m of rates-generated revenue was redistributed in grants, headlined by the Strengthening Communities Fund – totalling nearly 9% of all rates revenue.

I suggested that $43m rates-funded merry-go-round be cut back to $30m. Alas, the council table lacks the political appetite to be so assertive – but just imagine if they did. Eliminating that $13m from the operational budget, would result in slashing the proposed 5.58% rates increase to just 3.5%.

In this high-inflation environment, it would be a stirring show of real relief for financially-stretched ratepayers. Sadly, the council is instinctively more inclined to take more of your money, where it can.

As the first set of invoices for excess water use are sent out to homeowners, this poorly conceived charging regime is coming under fresh fire. As a general principle, I have no issue with a user-pays approach being applied to the costs of water delivery on a volumetric basis.

Despite installing a more efficient soaker hose system for my large garden, my summer water usage rate has been averaging 900 litres a day. I’ll happily pay for that. But rather than just stinging the high-use households who exceed the daily usage rate, why not give low-use households who consume far less than 700 litres a day a nominal rebate?

The failure to dangle a financial carrot, along with the stick, makes this look like a shameless cash-grab. Further mangling its credibility is the fact that many high-use households won’t be charged because their water meter is defunct and over 25,000 households are exempt entirely, because they share a meter with adjoining properties.

Council plans to roll out individual meters to these properties, won’t be completed for years. So, with up to a quarter of the city’s residential properties exempt from this charging regime, it flunks the fairness and equity test.

Late last week, the newly minted Commerce Minister, Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb confirmed: “I’ve got concerns, I think there is a real problem.” Watch this space. Council finance committee chair, councillor Sam Macdonald tells me he will be asking for legal advice on the council’s position. “The fact we have a government minister looking into the charging system should cause immediate concern.”

Perhaps the annual plan process should be used to swiftly scrap this ropey regime until a more equitable model can be adopted.