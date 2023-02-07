Verity Johnson: Keeping an open mind about open relationships

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: “So my boyfriend wants us to open up our relationship,” said my friend, “what do you all think?”

There was some inconsequential murmuring, and then heads turned expectantly towards me, like a group of nervous meerkats waiting for their Lotto numbers to be drawn.

I wasn’t surprised we were talking about this over our weekend girl-brunch.

Open relationships are very much the topic de jour. According to an Australia/NZ survey by dating app Bumble, 1 in 3 Kiwi singles believe in ethical non-monogamy (ENM), or don’t believe in monogamy. And among Gen Z, only 58% believe in monogamy. Although it’s higher in millennials, 65%, and boomers, 80%.

(For context, open relationships are where you and your partner agree that you can both date other people. It’s a form of ENM.)

And in the last few months, it’s gone from boudoir whispers to a brunch discussion topic. This was the third time I’d been grilled on them this month. I felt like a side of halloumi. (Although part of this is an unintended consequence of working in a burlesque club. People start seeing you as some kind of sparkly Judy Blume, a go-to for advice on the exotic or erotic.)

Chances are, what with the mainstream creep, you’ve probably already been musing on it yourself recently. Should you try it? Can it spice things up? Is it something that you grow into at a certain age and stage, like the sexual equivalent of bird watching or eating granola?

Now, if my tone over this brunch sounded sceptical, it’s because it was.

Now, let me be clear. I’m not having a go at people who are genuinely, ethically non-monogamous. This is a very real, very open type of person who absolutely believes in ENM.

And you can tell they do because there’s consistency in how they think about sex, and they act about sex, eg, they’re not trying to use it as an excuse to cheat. And because they tend to tell you they are within 30 seconds of meeting them, whether they’re testing the waters or it’s their equivalent of swapping star signs... who knows. But the point is, you know the real people.

Then there’s everyone else.

I’m talking about people like my friend’s boyfriend. People who’ve never been interested in ENM until suggesting it as a solution to a congealing relationship, like re-heating cold coffee.

And this is one of the biggest problems with how mainstream, mostly monogamous, middle-class society has started flirting with open relationships. We eye them up as some kinda sexual microwave. Current relationship tasting like lukewarm lasagne? Give it a blast of ENM!

But the problem is that this frames openness as a solution to a failing relationship… when it’s really not. We’re using it for distraction, so we don’t have to see the cracks in our current relationship. And how well do you think that’s going to turn out? I mean, it’s pleasant. But it’s not gonna fix any of what’s really happening underneath it all.

Sure, there’s lots of things in love that are hard to admit. Maybe we just aren't into someone any more. Maybe we’re bored of ourselves in a long-term relationship. Or maybe you just want to go and sow your seeds like you’re trying to plant a national forest.

But the solution to that is honesty, not running away under the guise of progressiveness. That’s really not the point behind genuine ENM anyway. It’s a way of living and loving in life openly.

We really shouldn’t be turning it into WD40 for our creaking sex lives.