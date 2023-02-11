Janet Wilson: Food insecurity growing in two-parent working families

Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand chief executive John Milligan says they process about six tonnes of food a day, distributing the equivalent of 284,000 meals a month.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist who has also worked in communications, including with the National Party in 2020.

OPINION: Any doubts that the cost of living’s worst effects were starting to bite, and bite hard were confirmed this week when a group of health professionals urged the Government to expand its free lunch scheme to more schools.

Health Coalition Aotearoa, a group of more than 55 health academics and 65 medical organisations, said more children than ever needed the scheme, attributing the reason to soaring food prices and the recent Auckland floods.

Nearly 1000 schools containing a quarter of the country’s children with the highest needs are already in the Ka Ora Ka Ako, the Ministry of Education’s Healthy School Lunches Programme, but Health Coalition’s co-chair, Boyd Swinburn wants that at least doubled.

Swinburn’s own research on Ka Ora Ka Ako’s benefits in Hawke’s Bay reveals that a lot of children were missing out. “In the mid-decile schools there are a heck of a lot of kids who are still facing food hardship, food insecurity at home,” he says.

You may well ask how can half the country’s school-aged children need the state to provide them with food?

Supplied Health professionals have urged the Government to expand its free lunch scheme to more schools. (File photo)

Implicit in that question is a judgement that researchers say is the problem that renders poverty invisible.

Yet while material hardship rates have decreased since the Global Financial Crisis, poverty for single-parent families remains above comparable countries in Europe and food insecurity is now beginning to become an issue in two-parent working families.

Take the case of Nga Tangata Microfinance which provides one-off, interest-free loans to people struggling with debt. Loan applications to Nga Tangata Microfinance surged by 37% in the quarter to September 30 last year and for the first time ever the number of applicants who earned, or partially earned, outnumbered beneficiaries.

A New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) survey of 43 food charities, conducted between last January and June backed that up, confirming that the pandemic and the cost-of-living was driving the need for surging food support.

Once again, it was the working poor who sought help, with 79% citing low-paying jobs as their reason, while 70% said it was because they were unemployed.

With food inflation at 10.1% for the year ended last October, its fastest rate in 14 years, food insecurity is silently rippling into Kiwi homes forcing parents to miss meals, so their children have enough to eat.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Professor Boyd Swinburn is a professor of population health and global nutrition.

Health professionals say that food stress occurs when a whānau spends more than a quarter of their disposable income on food. Māori and Pasifika families are disproportionately represented.

With Stats NZ revealing that fruit and vegetables had increased by 17%, meat, poultry, and fish by 10% and grocery items by 9.7%, food insecurity is less about poor personal choices and more about the struggle to access nutritious food that’s stratospherically expensive.

So how can New Zealand be a land of plenty that produces enough food to feed 35 million people a year, yet one in five Kiwi kids experience food insecurity and have poor access to good food?

That question is one that food researchers have delved into.

Writing in last August’s Global Journal of Community Psychology Practice, authors Rebekah Graham, Kimberly Jackson, Bridgette Masters-Awatere and Ottilie Stolte published three research projects which inventoried the experiences of families who don’t have enough to eat.

Their research found that families feel shame and stigma at being unable to put enough food on their table, often spending a lot of time and energy sourcing food and stretching what they have.

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average. Video first published August 30 2022.

With insufficient resources to feed everyone, food insecure whānau will ration food, or opt for cheaper less nutritious items that pad out a meal and purchase food that lasts longer in cupboards.

They sometimes pooled resources, called on wider family networks and sought charitable and state support. Ongoing hardship saw some resorting to illegal methods, such as shoplifting and dumpster diving.

The researchers found that it was the narratives around food insecurity, that blamed individuals, which masked the known drivers of poverty and hunger.

Narratives such as “child hunger is the result of failed parenting”, “the hard-working taxpayer shouldn’t be responsible for feeding other people’s children”, “communities have lost their way in caring for hungry kids because of state dependency” or “the answer to food insecurity lies in charitable donations and volunteering”.

Then there’s the Third Way Pragmatism narrative which “advocates for immediate responses on moral and/or practical grounds”. This includes food in school’s programmes, such as Ka Ora Ka Ako, which addresses children’s needs in a targeted way but which in turn renders the child’s parents hunger invisible.

The researchers contend that rather than attributing hunger to individual decision-making these narratives hide the more pressing realities of inadequate incomes, insecure work, high rents, and lack of access to suitable land for growing food.

As the number of food insecure families grow, simplistic narratives about individual responsibility and poor choices need to be replaced with more equal access to good, nutritional food.

Food in schools programmes, while well-intentioned, in effect masks the wider issue of why the food insecure can’t get access to good food.