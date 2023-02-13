Siouxsie Wiles: Research into Covid-19 anitviral too important to ignore

Former Health Minster Andrew Little with a shipment of the antiviral Covid-19 drug molnupiravir in February 2022. (File photo)

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland.

OPINION: I know people are sick of reading about Covid-19. I’m sick of writing about it. This column was going to be about two genes that researchers have discovered make mosquitoes more resilient to drought. They’re called Tweedledum and Tweedledee. The genes, not the researchers.

Then, I saw a study on the Covid antiviral molnupiravir, and it’s too important to ignore. The study suggests that molnupiravir treatment can fuel the evolution of Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.

This is bad news.

Sars-CoV-2 is already pretty good at evolving. We’ve seen it get more and more infectious, and more and more able to evade our immune system and vaccines. We don’t need to be giving it any help.

Molnupiravir works by interfering with our cells’ ability to make proper copies of the virus’ genetic material – its RNA. It’s supposed to make mutant versions of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, but preferably to the extent that their RNA is so defective, it no longer codes for a viable virus.

Rather than inducing random changes in the virus’ RNA, molnupiravir is more likely to cause specific types of mutations. This means molnupiravir treatment likely leaves a sort of genetic fingerprint on any virus that survives exposure to the drug.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers and public health officials have been depositing SARS-CoV-2 sequences in a global database. In their study, the researchers scanned this database for sequences with tell-tale molnupiravir mutations.

They found that the appearance of these mutations skyrocketed in sequences deposited in 2022, the year molnupiravir began being widely used. These mutations also appear more in sequences from countries that approved the drug compared to countries that didn’t.

The researchers even found a cluster of 20 sequences from Australia that suggest one of these variants caused a small outbreak.

Why does this matter? Molnupiravir, available in New Zealand as Lagevrio, is one of two oral antivirals that can be prescribed to people at risk of severe disease or hospitalisation with Covid-19.

The other is Paxlovid, which works very differently, interfering with the virus before it gets to the stage of having its genetic material replicated. This means Paxlovid doesn’t run the same risk of creating new variants as molnupiravir.

In New Zealand, pharmacists can provide molnupiravir to at-risk patients. Paxlovid, on the other hand, requires a doctor’s visit and possibly even a blood test. Paxlovid also has a longer list of potential side effects and complications and interacts with a lot of other medicines.

I know people who’ve opted to take molnupiravir instead of Paxlovid for all these reasons. This worries me because multiple studies have shown that molnupiravir isn’t as good as Paxlovid as a treatment for Covid-19. Yes, it can reduce symptom severity and improve recovery times, but, unlike Paxlovid, it doesn’t reduce hospitalisations or deaths among high-risk adults – the very reason people are being given the antivirals.

I think the evidence is clear that we need to re-look at how we use molnupiravir to treat Covid-19. Given its lack of efficacy and the increased risk of creating new variants, it should be the antiviral of last resort, not the easy option.