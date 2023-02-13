The problems in NZ Health that have life or death consequences for all cultural groups

Whether it’s the two-month wait to see your GP, lack of drug options, or not enough doctors or nurses, money has a big role to play, writes Steve Stannard.

Steve Stannard is a former Massey University academic and small business owner in Palmerston North.

Opinion: I was once a poor Masters’ student in Sydney, living on porridge.

To borrow a phrase from some other writer, it was the best of times and the worst of times.

Pre-children and marriage, so no dependents or responsibilities, an easy part-time job, getting educated, and chasing your dreams of winning bicycle races.

On the other hand, juggling uni and making ends meet, as well as the long training hours elite cycling requires, meant that it was stressful at times.

The borrowed house I was living in had an old phone; a now-extinct analogue type with a hand set containing a speaker at one end and a microphone at the other.

The handset was connected to the rest of the phone and a dial through a curly cord.

Being right-handed I usually listened to the caller through my right ear. But one fateful day I swapped sides mid-call and the volume decreased dramatically.

Swapping back to the right side, I immediately realised that I’d lost a good deal of hearing in my left ear.

What’s more, when I tried to listen hard on my left side, a high-pitched ringing noise would be there. Suddenly the price of porridge oats was not high on my agenda.

A quick trip to my GP produced a referral to one of the best-known specialists in Sydney.

However, to get in quickly, rather than wait months on the public list, would cost me about $200.

At that time $200 amounted to about my life savings, but finding the cause of my fairly sudden hearing loss and tinnitus was important.

And anyway, I could just forgo the brown sugar on my porridge for the next 200 years and that’d pay for it.

Off I trotted to the specialist.

After a battery of tests and observations, the wise old gentleman told me I have a conductive hearing loss and that it could be operated on.

But, he said, “we’d only do that if you stopped riding your bicycle”.

I assume he was saying that he didn’t want to waste his time doing an operation on someone who might fall off their bike, rattle their head, and undo his good work.

If the census over there had asked me at the time what culture I’d identified as, it would be a ‘Cyclist’. That’s how important my sport and related way of life was to me back then.

And anyway, I didn’t have a car, so biking was how I got around.

So, the decision between cycling and a conductive hearing loss was an easy one for me.

In any case, perhaps sometime in the future I would stop riding and get it done then. And anyway, a conductive hearing loss didn’t need urgent treatment and wasn’t a death sentence.

Thirty years later and I’m still deaf in that ear. Perhaps surgical methods or medical attitudes have changed by now and a younger me wouldn’t now be put in that conundrum?

Imagine an optometrist telling some young cricketer that he would not prescribe a new set of glasses unless she stopped facing the fast bowlers?

Or that a woman suffering from alopecia couldn’t get a wig subsidy because she was always seeing her mokopuna, and they might damage it.

Our government has made a big and expensive call in establishing Te Aka Whai Ora, the new Māori Health Authority.

It’s been formed to improve the health outcomes of Māori, presumably by providing equality of health care access by embedding a Māori cultural context.

I can see the benefits of this to Māori who experience higher rates of conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

My hearing experience is a good lesson to me about what people consider important in their journey to optimal health and wellbeing, especially within their cultural context.

Because what’s at the top of the list of importance to one person, including the provider, might not be at the top of the list to another.

Having now spent quite a bit of time in the “bowels” of the NZ health system with an ongoing health issue I’ve observed where some of the stresses and strains in that system lie.

Much of these concern a lack of funding or access to appropriately trained expertise. I’m sure there are rate-limiting physical and geographical issues in resource availability too.

Whether it’s the two-month wait to see your GP, lack of drug options for many cancer patients, or simply not enough doctors or nurses for surgery, money has a big role to play.

In the health system, decisions influenced by insufficient money can be close to a death sentence for some people, and certainly make life miserable.

So, while I understand the immense importance that culture can play in personal health and wellbeing, there are basic problems in NZ Health that need dealing with.

These have life and death consequences for all cultural groups in our country.

Let’s hope Te Aka Whai Ora works well for all of us, not just a minority.

But meanwhile let’s sort out the basic and important issues in Health NZ as soon as possible.