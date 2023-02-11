Jenny Nicholls: Island besotted with chick - and this may save its life

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and reviewer.

OPINION: Waiheke Island is besotted by a vulnerable baby dotterel – and this may save her life.

The poodle scampered among the beach dunes, nose down, tail wagging, snuffling happily though the spinifex. His owner, down by the waterline, was absorbed in his headphones, a world away from his pet. A podcast or business meeting, perhaps.

On their way to the beach, the pair had passed a medium-sized Auckland Council sign:

No dogs on beach 10am – 5pm in summer. (Illustrated with an emphatic pictogram outlined in red: a white hound with a red diagonal slash through it).

Sally Bain Banded dotterel. The tiny little bird that you never see

Dogs under control off leash at all other times.

It was 11.30 am on a weekday, and the poodle wasn’t the only dog off their leash on the long sands of Onetangi, the biggest and busiest of Waiheke’s beaches.

The man and his poodle had passed something else at the end of the beach among the dunes; a junior celebrity, exquisitely fragile and rare, dwarfed by blades of coastal grass. One snap of a dog’s jaws and there would have been one less New Zealand dotterel in the world, a shorebird rarer than great spotted kiwi.

Storky, a baby dotterel, is now five weeks old, which is quite a milestone when you live on a suburban beach and look like a bobbing cat toy.

But Storky has fans, and this might save her life. Thanks to daily Facebook posts, superb video and photographs by a volunteer group, Storky is a Waiheke cause célèbre. A decent percentage of the island population now wakes up worrying if she has survived the night.

Like all island celebrities, she has had her picture on the cover of The Gulf News; her covershot shows her hiding under her parent’s wing. The remarkable image by Heather Arthur captures a transcendental parent-child bond.

Life is tough for dotterels, thanks to their habit of nesting in shallow holes on beaches close to the high-tide mark. Although the chicks walk almost as soon as they hatch, they have to feed themselves, which involves running up and down the beach, an antic, fluffy golf ball looking for sand hoppers and insects. Until they can fly away from danger – a process which takes the chick from six to eight weeks – dotterel chicks are, pardon the species, sitting ducks.

Her tiny parents are on constant watch – you can spot them standing bravely between Storky and anything which could kill her – cats, dogs, humans, the sea.

SHELLY WOOD Storky the dotterel peers through the thin spinifex.

Although New Zealand dotterels can be hard to see at first, their habit of repeatedly darting across the sand before coming to an abrupt halt is their signature move. If a predator gets too close to a chick or nest, the tiny bird will pretend to be injured, peeping loudly and leading the beast away from their chick. If you see a dotterel doing this, you are getting too close. Walk away, watching where you put your feet.

Storky is also being guarded by the Waiheke Dotterel Guardian Group, and a splinter organisation formed to guard Onetangi dotterels like Storky, the Onetangi Dotterel Guardian Group. It is interesting to think that this minuscule bag of fluff is being tended by humans and birds working together. Nobody wants Storky to go the way of all the other vanished Waiheke Storkys – five chicks disappeared from the beach at Whakanewha Regional Park this summer.

Although pets are banned on or near the beach at Whakanewha, there is a suspicion that roaming cats or dogs killed the dotterel chicks. Incredibly, there exist in this world boat owners who choose havens for some of New Zealand’s rarest birds as a stop off for their pet’s toilet break. Rotoroa Island, a nearby bird sanctuary and creche for takahē and kiwi chicks, has the same problem.

Waiheke Island does not have possums, but stoats or rats are also obvious chick killers. Whakanewha, though, is thick with rodent bait stations, and stoats are on the way out, thanks to the relentless efforts of Te Korowai o Waiheke staff, one of the first five Predator Free 2050 projects in New Zealand. Waiheke kākā numbers are soaring – and kākā, the group says, are “a key indicator species for stoat abundance, given stoats predate on kākā chicks and eggs”.

SHELLY WOOD Storky the dotterel has a wee rest.

Ideally, a dog would be on a leash within tens of metres of Storky, whose territory is signposted with council warning signs (thanks to the urging of volunteers). Dogs which come too close have visibly stressed Storky’s parents. When passing pet owners are told about Storky, they are not always co-operative. A cat had to be shooed away with water pistols: the owner, some say, refused to help.

If this seems a lot of effort to save one baby bird, it feels like conservation at its most desperate. In the battle between human convenience and entitlement and the end of a species, most of us know what side we are on. Onetangi residents are to be applauded for helping to guard Storky, and planting up the dunes which are her refuge. Still, at times like these I fantasise about a bylaw which would limit domestic cat ownership next to areas with vulnerable species.

HEATHER ARTHUR A dotterel with her chick on Waiheke Island.

The Department of Conservation seems happy to enforce the Dog Control Act 1996, taking pet owners to court if their dog attacks protected species. The maximum penalties are harsh; a fine of $20,000; up to three years in prison; and often, death for the dog. (You can read all about it on the DOC website, in ‘Court sends strong message to dog owners in recent wildlife cases.’)

In 2021, DOC says, a dog owner was fined $4500, plus court costs, after their pet killed two brown kiwi in Russell. DNA testing was used to identity the culprit. The dog died by court order – devastating for the owner perhaps, but a happy outcome for the surviving kiwi.