After the storm, then what?

Tracy Watkins is the editor of the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: It’s devastating to think parts of Auckland, Coromandel, Northland and Gisborne - still struggling to pick themselves up after recent terrible weather events - are in the front line of a damaging cyclone, one with potentially catastrophic consequences.

As if there hasn’t been enough catastrophe heaped on the people living in those areas already.

As the cyclone bore down, people were preparing themselves for the worst; there were reports of panic buying, of supermarket shelves emptied of bottled water and of sandbag stations in Auckland stripped bare by early afternoon; some people were reportedly in tears after queueing for hours and being told there was nothing left, while others driving off earlier had their vehicles loaded with 20 or 30 more sandbags.

But it’s worth remembering the many heartwarming stories of Aucklanders rallying around to help the worst affected and the community spirit that has carried many people through the last couple of weeks.

And this time at least there has been plenty of warning.

There have been regular updates from the MetService, from Auckland Emergency Management, and civil defence, and from affected local authorities in the regions expected to be hardest hit.

Evacuation centres have been set up, and the defence force, volunteers and neighbours were out on the streets, desperately seeking to clear the piles of sodden household items left out on kerbsides for collection before more rain hit.

While Auckland mayor Wayne Brown was said to be out on the tools with emergency management officials (presumably to keep him away from the media and his defensiveness becoming the story), his deputy Desley Simpson took his place to urge calm and update Aucklanders on where to get help.

If the cyclone doesn’t prove to be as damaging as feared - and every indication as of Saturday evening was that it will be bad - then it may look like an overreaction. But that’s got to be better than the alternative.

JAMES HALPIN / STUFF So many people sought out sandbags at stations across the city that supplies were depleted.

Lessons have clearly been learnt from a couple of weeks ago when floods claimed four lives in Auckland and forced hundreds out of their homes while authorities were notable mainly by their absence.

But there are also wider lessons to be learnt beyond the more immediate need to react faster in the face of unfolding disasters - like how to mitigate in the longer term against such disasters with better urban design, better infrastructure, and better planning.

A report today, for instance, reveals 55,000 houses in Auckland alone are built on floodplains, some of them just a few years ago, and in full knowledge of that fact.

What other disasters lurk beneath the tens of thousands of cheap houses knocked up to profit from the latest property goldrush?

Another example – after Cyclone Hale, in Gisborne, a child was killed and vast damage was caused by forestry debris, known as slash, which has been a problem for years but nothing has been done.

We’ve always revered the great Kiwi default setting, “she’ll be right” ,as a superpower.

But White Island, Pike River, Cave Creek, even earthquakes - which reminded us how little regard we’ve paid to the deadly fault lines beneath our feet - have shown us that the myth of the “number 8 wire” Kiwi is no longer enough to get us through.

With extreme events likely to become more common, we all have to think about the tradeoffs we might have to make to future-proof our homes and our cities and towns.

It’s lucky for us, however, that we have our other superpowers, like knowing when to look out for others, and being a helping hand for anyone who needs it. .

We’ll need to draw on that over the coming days.

Kia Kaha.