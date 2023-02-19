Could the back of your wardrobe help make you some fast cash?

Sally Feinson is brand, marketing and communications director at Trade Me.

OPINION: The fashion industry once thrived on the need for new. Buying new and keeping up with fast-changing trends was synonymous with what was deemed fashionable. In contrast, so-called ‘outfit repeating’ was considered a fashion faux pas.

But now, that’s changed. The term ‘fast fashion’ – and its negative connotations – have become ubiquitous over the past decade. The idea of purchasing a new item for each event or refreshing your wardrobe with new clothing each season is, well… out of fashion.

So, what’s ‘in’ fashion?

Clothing that is affordable, cool, and kind to the environment. Long-lasting, sustainable items that stand the test of time. And, now more than ever, embracing secondhand fashion and buying pre-loved is on-trend.

We now know that secondhand fashion is better for our wallets and the planet. The more pre-loved items we purchase, the less pressure on the environment and resources.

It also gives fashion lovers the opportunity to purchase brands and products they might not otherwise be able to afford to buy new. Research shows secondhand clothing items are typically sold between 30-40% of their original retail price, offering significant reductions for those prepared to hunt out pre-loved pieces.

The fashion resale market is growing in popularity too. Economic challenges like the rising cost of living are driving increased consideration for pre-loved goods, while cultural shifts and fashion trends are driving uptake too.

Trade Me’s annual Circular Economy Report, due to be released in full later this month, reveals how Kiwi attitudes towards buying secondhand are changing. The survey of 4,000 New Zealanders revealed 84% of Kiwi were proud to buy secondhand, whereas just 7% were embarrassed.

A generation ago, showing up to school mufti day in secondhand clothing or an older sibling's hand-me-downs was simply uncool.

Now, for Millennials and Gen Z in particular, declaring that clothing they’re wearing is vintage or sourced secondhand is a badge of honour – not only did they manage to scour secondhand sellers for a fashionable one-of-a-kind item, they’re saving the planet and their back pocket too.

However, despite the growing popularity of secondhand threads, New Zealanders are still sitting on a treasure trove of pre-loved items in their wardrobe that they could sell to keep the circular economy moving and make themselves some fast cash.

Our research revealed that on average, each Kiwi has seven items sitting in their wardrobe they never wear and could therefore sell. Listing these items not only keeps the circular economy spinning, but also helps people make money from the clothing they’re not wearing to save or spend on a pre-loved wardrobe refresh.

It’s cooler than ever to be kind to the planet and wear clothing that doesn’t add to our growing emissions woes. Secondhand is considered stylish, cost-effective, and sustainable. But the longevity of the circular economy and the items resold within it relies on consumers not just purchasing pre-loved items but also actively listing and selling their own secondhand clothing.

So, next time you consider opening Trade Me or scouring the internet for your next pre-loved ‘fit, consider taking a look in your own wardrobe to see what you could list to keep the circular economy alive. The planet – and your bank balance – will thank you for it.