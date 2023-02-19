Local government in New Zealand is fundamentally flawed

A mammoth recovery option faces local authorities in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, but do they have the tools or expertise? Public sector engagement consultant and former Local Government Commission chair Grant Kirby says the model is flawed.

OPINION: Yet another boring review of the Local Government Act is underway. Every government frets about low voter turnout and increasingly decrepit local infrastructure. The average person finds local government confusing and anonymous. Boring and unapproachable that is. They might know who the Mayor is and many believe wrongly that the Mayor can make things happen. The truth is that Mayors only have one vote in council decisions, and they spend most of their time trying to persuade a majority of councillors to support propositions they might put up.

Council operations are drowning in difficult-to-understand legislation e,g, Local government Act; Resource management act; local electoral act; Official information and meetings act; building act; sale of liquor act; fencing acts; and many more.

A local resident has a problem.they ask” Who is responsible?”If it is the council “who do I go to?”Most residents live in a council ward. They have a ward councillor, and several relatively powerless community or local board members to choose from. No wonder they find it confusing and anonymous. The bottom line is that it is hard to find anyone who is truly accountable.

The Council conducts endless consultation which rarely goes anywhere and leads to even more confusion and frustration. “Why waste our time?” Is a common phrase. Councils have isolated and distanced their residents by ring-fencing their operation by having customer service people answering phones and providing information. Speaking directly to the person accountable is nigh impossible.

David Alexander/Stuff Grant Kirby is a former chairman of the Local Government Commission and a public sector engagement consultant

My opinion is that local government representation, funding and focus need to be tackled from a clean sheet in NZ. More and clearer focussed accountability is needed and the purpose of local government clarified and legislative red tape removed. Infrastructure funding must be improved, maybe by central government grants, changes to gst for councils or a new version of intergenerational funding. Infrastructure does not sit happily with a three-year election cycle.

Projects span more than one term and underground infrastructure does not get councillors re-elected.

Maybe get rid of local boards and empower the ward councillor to handle some local issues. Ward offices to be staffed with a ward engineer who knows the ward infrastructure, a ward knowledgeable consent reviewer and a ward resident liaison person.

All these would work under guidelines for the ward councillor on a ward budget. All including the councillor would be required to take direct calls from residents. The cost of such a system would not be more than having a local board and would be better because people would know who to go to, to satisfy local needs. Having a responsible councillor with some ability to do things would raise the local profile and might encourage greater participation by voters and candidates. The current legislation requiring councillors to always support the greater, rather than local, benefit would need revisiting.

The one-size-fits-all approach to Councils is misplaced. Earlier legislation which recognised differences between urban and rural should be revisited. Should Christchurch seismic requirements apply in Auckland for instance?

Do Councils need to have ratepayer funds tied up in airports and ports? Do cultural/art activities take precedence over infrastructure?

A clean sheet approach built on the base of community need is needed. Tampering with existing legislation will only lead to more costly confusion.