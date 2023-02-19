Marae worked tirelessly through cyclone, but shouldn't be left to fill in gaps

Hūhana Lyndon is the Raukura CEO of Ngātiwai Trust Board, which represents 14 Northland marae. She is also the 2023 Green Party Candidate for Tai Tokerau Electorate.

OPINION: I acknowledge the tireless work of our volunteers, staff of councils, Civil Defence, marae and many organisations who leaned in to support the Northland cyclone response; the work was immense and continues as our region moves into clean up and recovery. I thank you all.

But as states of emergencies were declared, and we moved to a national state of emergency, what did we see?

As a member of Ngā Hapū o Whangārei (the tribes of Whangārei) and Ngātiwai Iwi I saw and felt an outpouring of aroha (love) and manaaki (caring) as marae opened their doors, and community united in the face of Cyclone Gabrielle.

READ MORE:

* Northland marae step up for whānau displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Where to get help and how to give help



Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle left scenes of devastastion across Northland.

Our marae are sometimes the only community building in rural communities, they run through volunteers and have the constant challenge of how to pay the bills and ‘keep the lights on’. But with news of Cyclone Gabrielle imminent arrival on our shores, we saw our marae committees open their doors to provide safe haven for all who needed a dry bed, a cuppa tea and a hot shower.

Through our marae those who were alone, at risk or scared came together through the generosity of local marae and hapū. As Te Iwi o Ngātiwai we resourced Tūparehuia, Ngāiotonga, Mōkau, Ngunguru and Omaha Marae as Ngātiwai affiliated marae and reached out to Whakapara, Ngāraratunua and Whangārei Terenga Parāoa marae to support their efforts in hosting those in need through the cyclone. This support focused on food and petrol to help sustain those in need.

Communications (internet and phone lines) were down, roads were flooded or damaged through slips and fallen trees which saw our many kāinga (homelands) cut off from all services requiring a team approach to manaaki tangata (caring for our people). Our marae hosted many locals and visitors to the area who couldn’t get out in time, and in the warmth of our marae with haukāinga (home people) there was a unity of spirit.

Supplied Huhana Lyndon is the Raukura CEO of Ngatiwai Trust Board, which represents 14 Northland marae.

Ngunguru Marae also mobilised meals on wheels for local kaumatua (elders) of the area! Some 90 whānau sheltered through the storm and accessed support through the network of local Marae who opened their doors in our national crisis.

In an urban environment Whangārei Terenga Parāoa Marae opened their doors. As a marae in central Whangārei, they became an urban hub for those in need or destitute. There were many rough sleepers who through the cyclone could no longer stay in the shadows of our society and came to the marae where our people welcomed them with open arms. Elderly without power and looking for company came for meals and to share a story. Families struck by floods and out of power came to the marae to seek support.

But what about the homeless and destitute? Through Covid-19 lockdowns housing was provided for them. But in a state of emergency there was no thought? In fact homeless were turned away from our central Civil Defence hub and referred to our marae, as if our marae was a homeless shelter. Kāhore (no), our marae was there for the entire community!

Supplied Josephine Edwards, Ngāhuia Notton, and Raukura CEO of Ngatiwai Trust Board, Hūhana Lyndon.

Cyclone Gabrielle has also brought to light larger issues. The impacts of the cyclone and other major weather events has exposed the lack of investment in our region’s roading network and infrastructure. We have communities who are still without power and have only just gained access to town.

Tai Tokerau (Northland) rightfully deserves equity in investment comparable to other regions across the country. The Provincial Growth Fund did an amazing job of contributing to much-needed improvements, but we require ongoing planned investment to uplift Northland now and into the future.