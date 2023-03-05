Damien Grant: Things get done because of agitators and advocates

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: One of the more depressing trends has been the steady decline in political participation. In the post-war period a quarter of citizens belonged to a party. That figure is now estimated at less than 2% and there hasn’t been a countervailing rise in other forms of civic engagement.

This is a shame, and the power of being engaged can be seen in the current brouhaha over our Census where residents are being asked to define not only their sexual preference but also their gender, in addition to their biological sex.

Now. I don’t want to wade into that turbulent topic. At least not today, but the idea that sex and gender are two distinct ideas isn’t universally accepted. While men have been appropriating aspects of femininity for millennia the idea of a trans identity is a relatively recent one, and there is a New Zealand link.

John Money, a Morrinsville lad who made it to Harvard published on the topic in the 50s, is credited with developing the terms ‘gender role’ and ‘sexual orientation’. According to some sources (OK, Wikipedia) Money gets a cameo in Janet Frame’s autobiography, An Angel at my Table, for his role in committing Frame to the psychiatric ward at the Dunedin Public Hospital and leading to her eight years in psychiatric care. The two certainly had a connection.

Interesting as this diversion is, it isn’t this week’s topic.

When we think of how public policy is formed we have a sense that ideas get batted around, there is an election and parliament or the executive imposes the will of the people. Something like Sir John Key’s flag debate.

Maybe not. We never had a debate over the Roger Douglas reforms or an honest political discussion over our immigration settings, the extensive adoption of te reo in both public and private organisations, or even strategies such as Smokefree New Zealand.

These just, sort of happened. Except they didn’t. All are the result of ideas and, just as critically, people willing to advocate and agitate for them. The fewer people actively engaged the easier it is for ideas to leap from academia into government policy; including those you may both support, or be resolutely opposed to.

The delightfully controversial self-styled philosopher Nassim Nicholas Taleb, of Black Swan fame, wrote that the intolerant have an outsized influence on society. He cites the adoption of culturally specific dietary habits, such as halal and kosher foods as evidence.

If a significant minority will only eat kosher food, and the rest of the population is indifferent, then the preferences of the uncompromising minority will become the default at any dinner party.

STUFF The power of being engaged can be seen in the current brouhaha over our Census where residents are being asked to define not only their sexual preference but also their gender, in addition to their biological sex, writes Damien Grant.

“It suffices for an intransigent minority… to reach a minutely small level, say 3-4% … for the entire population to have to submit to their preferences. Further, an optical illusion comes with the dominance of the minority: a naive observer would be under the impression that the choices and preferences are those of the majority.”

The best example, although not cited by Taleb, are tariff protection for domestic firms. A small and determined minority, local producers, care deeply and are willing to lobby and agitate for trade barriers. They succeed in winning government policy despite this never being publicly debated.

The use of te reo and pronouns operate on a similar rubric. For some these are deeply significant while the vast majority have no strong views either way or are unwilling to confront those whose tactics in advocacy can sometimes be a little, well, shall we say assertive?

We cater to the desires of the determined minority without ever having these ideas tested in an electoral sense. The way a democracy operates isn’t always at the ballot box, but in the ebb and flow of ideas and activism.

If you, like me, have a strong set of opinions on how our country should be run, there are ways to achieve this without waiting for the cumbersome, protracted and often ineffective electoral system. This is even more so given the atrophying membership of political parties.

The environmental movement provides an excellent demonstration of how ideas combined with determined advocacy has impacted both government policy, as well as the personal choices of individuals.

By contrast, those with a conservative and free-market agenda have not been as effective. The high-watermark for free-markets was the late 1980s and early 1990s.

For my money, and I mean that literally, Jordan Williams and the Taxpayers Union has been outstanding. They have been at the forefront of a number of impactful campaigns. The provocatively named union led the fight against the capital gains tax, merger of RNZ and TVNZ and were unrelenting in their criticism of the now watered-down hate speech laws.

Stuff Damien Grant: “Our country is better because there are those advocating for, and against, things that they passionately believe in or are opposed to.”

Williams has built and driven an outstanding organisation that, in terms of achieving policy wins, has few equals; and it is why I belong and give it money, as well as the NZ Initiative that is equally impactful with its policy and research focused efforts.

But; this column isn’t about any specific organisation. It is about the power, and the value, of actively engaging in civil society; of making the commitment of time and cash to causes that you believe in; be they political, environmental, social or cultural. The more people who get involved the more likely that any development will reflect the wishes of the wider population.

Our country is better because there are those advocating for, and against, things that they passionately believe in or are opposed to. Civil society matters. Be it Greenpeace, Child Poverty New Zealand, your local chamber of commerce or Amnesty International, whatever group that advances something you care about, consider getting involved.

Not only will you be helping advance a cause you agree in you may find, as I have, that participation can be its own reward.