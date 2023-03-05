Don't let stereotypes hold you back from a career in IT

Research by Datacom found people avoided signing up for IT studies because they thought they didn’t have the right skills, or think the industry is boring or uninteresting.

Justin Gray is Managing Director of Technology Services at Datacom

OPINION: Thousands of students across the country have commenced their tertiary studies this week. The most popular courses with the highest levels of enrolment will likely continue to be business and science.

In contrast, just 5% of students, or around 2000 of them, are specialising in information technology (IT).

While it's important for students to select courses they’re passionate about and can see themselves pursuing a career in, there is a strong case for students to consider changing their major to tech.

New research out from Datacom this week revealed a whopping 40% of Kiwis have considered studying a career in tech but this isn’t converting to similar levels of enrolment. What’s blocking them from turning this interest into action?

Stereotypes. Self-doubt. And long-held misconceptions.

Our research found 34% of New Zealanders didn’t opt to study IT because they believe they do not have the right skills, while 22% said the industry was boring or uninteresting.

The roots of these misconceptions are not hard to find. The idea that the technology industry is uninteresting comes from misguided stereotypes of what a tech employee looks like – often depicted in popular culture as a person sitting in a dark room in front of a screen of rolling numbers.

That is nothing like the reality of the work we get to do. Technology roles in New Zealand are diverse, engaging, and collaborative. Employees create solutions for some of our country’s biggest challenges, and combine technology, creativity, and innovation to find much-needed answers. Technology skills are needed in every sector, from healthcare to education to finance.

A lack of relevant skills is another reason people opt out of tech. Industry jargon and acronyms that surround tech can be daunting – from AI to AR, cloud engineering to data analysis, and programming to software development. But just like any industry, jargon quickly becomes second nature and with the right training, skills grow quickly too.

supplied Managing director of technology services at Datacom, Justin Gray

What’s more, the tech industry is ripe with opportunities to stamp your mark. Datacom currently has more than 500 positions open, ranging from cloud engineers and service desk agents to cybersecurity advisors and app developers. Across the industry, about 5,000 new tech roles are being created in New Zealand each year.

New students will also want to consider their future earning potential. Among New Zealand’s top 200 technology companies, the average salary is $89,711 – nearly $28,000 more than the national median of $61,828.

The industry doesn’t just have a talent shortage, it also has a diversity challenge. Our research revealed Māori and Pasifika respondents showed high levels of interest in studying for a career in technology, with 49% saying they have considered it. But despite this interest, the reality of the industry is that just 4% of employees are Māori and less than 3% are Pasifika.

Stuff IT graduates can earn more on average

The technology industry needs different perspectives and more diverse thinking to accurately reflect the society it is designing and building products and services for. It’s encouraging to see such a high proportion of Māori and Pasifika indicate interest in tech, but we need to create more pathways to turn that interest into action.

While we are working to be part of the solution to this challenge through partnerships – with the likes of TupuToa, which helps Māori and Pasifika graduates find a pathway into tech and help them build a career, and AWS re/Start which provides a condensed 12-week training programme in cloud computing – more students need to be excited about what a career in tech looks like.

As tertiary students gear up for their first few weeks of new courses, most can still change their major if they want to or add tech papers or minors to their future course selections.

With thousands of job openings, strong career progression, and the opportunity to work on game-changing projects, the technology industry has so much to offer. Consider this an open invitation to choose a study option that will set you up to be part of an incredible sector and work on projects that make a difference in people’s lives.

*Datacom surveyed 1,017 New Zealanders in February 2023 via research agency, Pure Profile.