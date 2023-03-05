Housing is nearing a humanitarian crisis in this country

Twice this year, Peta Komaru Morgan has spent countless hours shovelling silt from his home and garden after cyclones.

Paul Gilberd is chief executive of Community Housing Aotearoa.

OPINION: Cyclone Gabrielle has left thousands of New Zealanders in a housing limbo, many with nowhere to call home. But this devastating event has only amplified an existing housing crisis.

The victims of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods join countless New Zealanders who have not had a place to call home for years, waiting on social housing lists that appear unmoving.

The housing register, which is a crude and very conservative measure of the number of people waiting for a place to live, currently has 23,590 applicant households on it. That has risen by 18,237 since June 2017.

READ MORE:

* Stuff's Cyclone Gabrielle fundraising campaign nearly hits $4 million

* Marae worked tirelessly through cyclone, but shouldn't be left to fill in gaps

* Bed Bath and Beyond inappropriate: Retailer apologises for 'cyclone strength' savings campaign



However, this does not accurately reflect the true, unmet need in our communities. The Government must take action and continue its large-scale investment into housing infrastructure, and in particular into new, affordable housing delivery across the country – especially in the areas impacted by recent weather events.

Now is not the time for austerity and budget cuts, it is the time for doubling down on the significant progress of the past few years.

Progress made through the sheer determination and collective efforts of the sector and government agencies like Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. It is time to finish the job we have started. Let’s build sustainable and permanent housing, not more transitional housing and motels. A motel is no place to raise a family.

Supplied Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Paul Gilberd.

To achieve this, we need all housing providers – Māori, Pacific, and Pākehā – to be operating at greater scale and taking this time to reflect on how we can build back better. We need the same topline housing investment numbers from the last budget again – invested over a quicker period.

Community housing providers across New Zealand are committed to making sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. We’re doing okay with the resources we have, but collectively, alongside Kāinga Ora, we’re failing.

The problem is massive, overwhelming, a bit like Gabrielle. Working families are one life event away from falling out of the stressed renter’s market and onto that stagnant waiting list for social housing. There are families who have been on that list for years.

Chris Skelton/Stuff USAR at work in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

On a recent trip to visit an offsite housing manufacturer in Gisborne we found no less than five of the full-time staff working as apprentice builders in the factory, living in their cars. These are young homeless people, working full time jobs and earning living wages. In New Zealand, in 2023.

No water, no toilets, no home. It just isn’t right, is it?

In Napier, in Wairoa, in Gisborne and Tairāwhiti there were already significant housing shortages before Cyclone Gabrielle arrived. These are areas of high concentration, of low and moderate income, and where many of our essential workers reside; workers that have struggled for years to find adequate, secure housing that they can afford.

The reports we are receiving from our 80+ community-based housing providers are alarming and disturbing in equal measure. In some remote places we are now close to a humanitarian problem.

The emergency response machinery of local and central government is building rapidly. Teams of people are working diligently across the worst hit areas and the local community-led responses have been nothing short of spectacular. Communities have rallied, supported, and stepped up to meet immediate needs.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A house in Esk Valley, Hawke’s Bay, surrounded by silt and forestry slash after Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, many Kiwis are exhausted. They were already exhausted before these most recent climate events. It will not be long before crisis fatigue sets in and those who were not directly impacted want to move on with their lives. We mustn’t let this happen.

As we move from emergency management into the rebuild phase, let’s work together with each of these communities and focus on longer-term solutions, not more number 8 wire temporary ones. Let us agree as active citizens on the vision we have for our country, and all our people. Let us recommit to the provision of adequate housing for all Kiwis.

It’s a big job, but when we work together, and when we look and we listen to our communities when they tell us what they need, we can achieve the extraordinary.

We’ve done it before; we can do it again.