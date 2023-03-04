James Nokise: Census tells us who we are, and what we need to be doing better

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

OPINION: At the risk of appearing about as cool (or uncool) as a year 11 maths teacher, this year’s census could actually be quite interesting. The five years since 2018’s mass survey have not just been filled with once-in-a-generation issues, but also a particular collection of problems that have directly affected where and how we live.

The pandemic, cost of living and housing crises, plus devastating storms like Cyclone Gabrielle, mean that the nation’s living situations are inevitably vastly different. It is unlikely that 76% of the population will still be living in the same residence as usual. It is probable more than 11.9% of the population now work from home.

When a government procedure is older than Christianity, it can come across as slightly boring, bordering on inconvenient. To be fair to the Roman Empire, its census was more about military service so the stakes were always slightly higher. Still, it has been more than 2000 years, and we continue to try to figure out the least annoying manner in which to perform an annual headcount.

You would be forgiven for asking what the point is. All anyone really cares about is the population breakdowns, and those can be figured out at Customs and hospitals, right? Is all this personal information really for our benefit or is it simply to produce an international report card for comparing to other nations?

Oh ye of statistically decreasing faith.

Without the census, how would Kiwis know if 48.6% of the country are still married, or if 30.8% still have no children? Are almost 6% of the country born in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and does Brexit mean we really should be counting the Irish with Europe?

Does 1.6% of the country continue to be born in Australia? Has that number increased and is that the first hint of the always impending invasion?

One of the most contentious numbers to come out of 2018 was actually the number of people who took part in the census. Again, you would be forgiven for forgetting any drama from any census that didn’t involve some sort of messiah-like character’s birth.

However, 2018 stood out for having the lowest engagement for 50 years, a scandalous 83%. About 700,000 people (about 1 in 7 kiwis) failed to complete their form, and the then Government Statistician, Liz MacPherson, tendered her resignation.

After such a harrowing day for data collection, the current Government Statistician, and Chief Data Steward (an actual title), Mark Sowden, is promising better engagement and clarity from his crack team at Stats NZ, as well as stronger confidentiality and privacy for participants, backed up by the shiny new Data and Statistics Act of 2022.

Even Harry Styles will have to fill out the census, with international news coverage of the event making it seem as if this is step one in New Zealand’s grand plan to kidnap the British singer. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa will probably also need to take part, which is not as exciting to the world press, conceivably because Temuera Morrison played his dad in the film and they think he’s actually from here.

Statistically speaking though, some people have just confused him for Steven Adams.

When the results are finally released, the ethnic make-up of Aotearoa New Zealand will undoubtedly be scrutinised and, yes, the potential for manipulating these statistics into racial attacks exists and is, if we are honest, likely.

Our Māori population sits at around 17%. It may pay to remember that number in the face of fearmongering rhetoric leading into this year’s election. It is also worth remembering that, unlike other ethnic groups, our indigenous people’s population has not grown from immigration, but is actually recovering from its shrinking during colonisation.

Ross Giblin/Stuff James Nokise: “Does 1.6% of the country continue to be born in Australia? Has that number increased and is that the first hint of the always impending invasion?”

Asians, at around 15%, have the country's fastest-growing population, but before you accidentally fall into a xenophobic sinkhole, remember that “Asian” covers a collection of nations so vast they contain around 50% of the world’s 8 billion+ population.

Pasifika are 8% of the populace, but conceivably 60% of the All Blacks, 70% of RSE workers, and 100% of performers whose poems are currently being deliberately misinterpreted for political capital.

Incidentally, all of Captain James Cook’s six offspring died without having their own kids. In fact his wife, Elizabeth, lived to the absolutely astounding (for anyone born in the 1700s) age of 93. She also tragically outlived her children. This means no descendants of Cook exist – statistically or otherwise – for certain New Zealanders to feel they need to righteously defend against the slings and machetes of poets.

Putting all that to the side, the most triggering number from the census will surely be the median weekly rent. In 2018 it was $340. Finding a central city garden shed available for that price now would be statistically impossible.