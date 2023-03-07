Verity Johnson: Having kids won't always magically fix what you want in life

Verity Johnson: “Sure, having a family can be the most wonderful thing that ever happens. But it’s not a guarantee that it’ll show you the person who you want to be.”

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: Growing up, in my glittery gel pen years, I was in the Girl Guides.

It was fun, except our outfits made us look like decomposing blueberries. But what it lacked in sartorial finesse it made up for in mindless repetition, and every year we did the same thing for International Women’s Day. We went and asked the adults in our life for inspirational advice for young women.

You know what everyone said; be confident, girls can do anything, yada yada. All the stuff they use now to sell us G-strings and low-fat yoghurt.

But there was one woman, a wizened family friend with a face like a sunken in pineapple, who looked down at me and my gel pen and said portentously:

“Don’t have kids because you don’t know what to do with your life.”

As life advice, it wasn’t exactly applicable to my 11-year-old self. And on reflection, I think she was trying to be shocking rather than wise. But it stuck with me.

Through my teens and early 20s, every girl I knew was off doing ambitious young professional woman stuff; getting Masters degrees, running half-marathons, single-handedly solving world hunger by building villages in Tanzania.

Then we seemed to stop. We slipped into the late 20s and early 30s and a restless ennui rolled in, as unexpectedly as a low morning fog. You’ve been young and fun, what’s next?

And then everyone started talking about starting a family.

I mean, obviously I’ve got friends who have been talking about having families for years. And with those women it’s obvious they should, but that’s not who I’m talking about.

I’m talking about the girlfriends who’ve started talking about kids with the same circular, urgent logic they use for “getting on the property ladder”. It doesn’t sound like something they particularly want. It sounds like something they think they should do because, well, everyone does.

And it feels an awful lot like something we’ve all been guilty of before.

I’ve written before how bright young women, including me, waste years renovating underwhelming boyfriends as one enormous exercise in self distraction. Basically, we’re scared of working out what we want for ourselves, so we work on our boyfriends instead.

And to me, the “I should just have kids,” thinking is this exact same phenomenon. Only this time we’re throwing ourselves into being mothers, not partners.

I mean, I get it. We’re hoping having a family will finally show us why we felt so restless about who we want to be. After all, we still tell women that they’re supposed to be mums.

And also, it’s terrifying to work out who you want to be. It’s way easier to run away from it – or at least delay it.

But if you are really running away from your own frustration over what you want in life, kids won’t fix that. Sure, having a family can be the most wonderful thing that ever happens. But it’s not a guarantee that it’ll show you the person who you want to be.

Now the point of writing this for International Women’s Day isn’t to depress the hell out of you. It’s more because no-one will ever tell women not to settle down and have kids. And what we need is someone to say actually, there are many, wonderful, magical, dangerous ways to be a young woman. Whether that’s having kids or not.

The point of it all isn’t to choose something because you’re out of ideas. The point is to find out what you really want, saddle that tiger and then ride it into the starry night.