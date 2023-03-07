Dave Armstrong: Dr Dawkins and his misreading of Mātauranga Māori

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: Here in Aotearoa, we have periodically had visitors from ‘Home’, as Britain was called by my Pākehā grandparents. Various visitors found New Zealand ‘closed’ at the weekend, while Noel Coward met the wife of Wellington’s mayor and wrote a very rude, but very funny, poem about her.

When English biologist Richard Dawkins visited in 2010, I listened to him in a packed Wellington Town Hall. I enjoyed the session, although I must agree with a science writer colleague who preferred Dawkins’ “informed comments on biology” to his “rants against religion”.

Like all gifted science communicators, Dawkins can make complicated science understandable to someone like me. I recommend his excellent 2011 book – The Magic of Reality – to any parents who want their kids to better appreciate science.

However, over the last decade, I’ve found I don’t always agree with the former Oxford professor. “Listening to the lovely bells of Winchester, (Cathedral)”, tweeted Dawkins recently. “So much nicer than the aggressive-sounding ‘Allahu Akhbar’. Or is that just my cultural upbringing?”

Yes Richard, despite your atheism, it is probably your Judeo-Christian, English, middle-class, upbringing that led to your selfish meme and makes you seem a teeny bit Islamaphobic.

During his recent New Zealand tour, Dawkins wrote a piece for The Spectator about our government’s decision for “Māori ‘Ways of Knowing” (mātauranga Māori) to have equal standing with “western’ science” in our curriculum. Dawkins calls this “ludicrous policy... adolescent virtue-signalling”. Is this a reasonable point or a God-like delusion from an arrogant overseas scientist with little local knowledge?

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF A 70-year-old problem is being tackled with an 800-year-old mātauranga Māori solution just outside Rotorua. Video first published December 1 2021.

New Zealand is apparently Dawkins’ favourite country because Ernest Rutherford was born here. Interestingly, Lord Rutherford died in Cambridge, England, of a treatable hernia, but according to mātauranga Pommy, a lord could not be treated by a local doctor, a Harley Street specialist arrived too late, and the Winchester bells tolled.

So why the move for more Māori content across the whole curriculum? Many Māori students feel that the curriculum is not “for them” and teachers are encouraged “to have Māori-centred contexts for exemplars and assessment resources”. Fair enough.

Equal status for mātauranga Māori does not mean every science class will start with a Christian karakia and that students will be told that the Big Bang Theory is wrong and that the world started when Ranginui and Papatūānuku separated.

What might happen is that when teaching plate tectonics, for example, an informed teacher could tell the story of Ngātoroirangi, who called his sisters in Hawaiki to turn themselves into fire and travel underground to Aotearoa and subsequently appear at various volcanic hotspots. The story shows that after much observation, Māori probably understood the relationships of the volcanoes in the Pacific “ring of fire”, something confirmed with the scientific discovery of plate tectonics in the 1960s.

Then there’s the traditional Māori way of catching fresh-water lobsters, which has been adapted by scientists as it’s so effective, and many other stories of mātauranga Māori and science having a happy union.

Dawkins concedes ocean navigation is something Māori were pretty good at, but that matāuranga Māori is not science. Really? Pacific navigation is one of the wonders of the seafaring and astronomy worlds. While European navigators were worried about falling of the edge of the Earth, Pacific navigators were commuting over vast distances.

It’s true that parts of mātauranga Māori are not scientific, but is it a competition where one side must display cultural superiority? We’re meant to be a bi-cultural country for goodness’ sake.

What Dawkins may not know is that while there are some excellent Māori scientists, there should be many more. If bright Māori students are being turned off the subject because it doesn’t immediately speak to them then is it ‘ludicrous’ that the government is trying to make the curriculum culturally relevant?

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Crown-Māori Relations Minister Kelvin Davis at Te Reo Māori Forum at Te Tii Marae, Waitangi, this year.

Dawkins justified his views by saying Māori was spoken by “only 2% of New Zealanders (and only 5% of Māoris)” and that “every third word of the relevant (government) documents are in Māori”. Really? Estimates vary, but all that I’ve seen on Māori speakers are way higher than those Dawkins cites. Try booking for a te reo course and see its current popularity.

Will Dawkins also deride the government’s efforts to save the kākāpō because they comprise less that 1% of the native bird population?

As for “every third word” of government documents being in Māori, I chose the wokest Education Ministry document I could find – ‘Kōrero Mātauranga’ – and every 34th word was in Māori – all of them understandable to most New Zealanders.

Science education here faces many challenges. In my opinion, the biggest is that our imported English-style system means that it’s possible for students to pass exams without doing any practical science. We need to encourage more original and curious scientific thinking, at which Dawkins usually excels.

Having a curriculum that strives to attract more Māori students, and that accepts their tūpuna spent time observing, hypothesising and creating a valuable body of knowledge – some of it scientific – can only be good.