The law has changed, so why are there no abortion clinic Safe Areas in NZ?

Terry Bellamak: “Once again, the safety of women and gender-diverse people takes a back seat to… everything else.” (File photo)

Terry Bellamak is former president of the Abortion Law Reform Association of New Zealand (ALRANZ) Abortion Rights Aotearoa.

OPINION: Safe Areas are designated spaces outside locations where abortions are provided, in which it is illegal to obstruct, record, advise, or persuade someone who is there to receive or provide abortions. Their purpose is to stop anti-abortion extremists from intimidating, guilting, or harassing people seeking or providing abortion services.

Submissions before the Health Select Committee described abortion seekers being chased, verbally assaulted, and having things thrown at them by anti-choice extremists.

Other countries have experienced even more violence, like bombings and murder. We need safe areas to ensure people can do their jobs and seek healthcare safely.

On March 18, 2022, a law allowing for the creation of Safe Areas here in Aotearoa passed – the Contraception, Sterilisation, and Abortion Act (Safe Areas) Amendment Act 2022. One year later, how many Safe Areas does Aotearoa have?

Zero. We have none.

Sadly, the government, which wanted to be seen supporting Safe Areas, got cold feet about trying to pass a bill supposedly restricting freedom of expression, even though that expression was mostly intimidation, guilting, and harassment. So they worked to pass the bill to allow safe areas, while simultaneously making them unbelievably difficult to create.

The process:

All Safe Areas are created on a case-by-case basis.

All Safe Areas are bespoke to a premises, meaning they are recommended and created just for a specific premises and space following assessment by the Ministry of Health.

This means ministry staff visit each site to determine how best to protect patients, while keeping the safe area within legal limits (150 metres), and within a size/shape that is justifiable. This work by the ministry, and their recommendations, must receive approval from the Minister of Health before proceeding further in the process.

The minister needs to submit proposed safe area recommendations to Cabinet for endorsement to start drafting these as new regulations.

The Parliamentary Counsel Office drafts all new safe area regulations.

New proposed safe area regulations must be submitted to the Cabinet Legislation Committee and Cabinet for authorisation for submission to the Executive Council.

Following confirmation by the Governor-General at the Executive Council (by Order of Council) the new safe area regulations are created as secondary legislation (under the Contraception, Sterilisation and Abortion Act 1977).

The new regulations are also notified to the New Zealand Gazette. There is then a standard waiting period of 28 days, after this notification, before the new regulations come into effect.

Finally, new safe area regulations come into effect and are published/made available in the legislative instruments series.

Congratulations, now you have one safe area.

In July 2022, six abortion providers were finally able to access the process and apply for safe areas around their facilities. All are thought to be between the fourth and fifth steps in the process above. When will they become safe areas? Who knows, plus 28 days.

Throughout the debate, ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa warned anyone who would listen that this process would stall in Cabinet as other priorities take precedence. Once again, the safety of women and gender-diverse people takes a back seat to… everything else.

Why do we have such a crappy, Rube Goldberg process?

The government would say it is because section 11 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 (“NZBORA”) is broadly worded: “Everyone has the right to freedom of expression, including the freedom to seek, receive, and impart information and opinions of any kind in any form”.

Freedom of expression “may be subject only to such reasonable limits prescribed by law as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society”.

Mark Mulville/AP Broken glass is cleaned up after an early morning firebombing at an abortion facility in New York last year.

The problem here is “demonstrably justified”. In balancing the right of anti-abortion extremists to deliver their intimidation, guilt, and harassment against the right of pregnant people and abortion providers not to be intimidated, guilted, and harassed within 150 metres of abortion services, the government has erred by greatly overvaluing the speech in question and undervaluing the right to be left alone.

Why does the right not to be harassed when going about one’s business count for so little? Is it because it does not have its own section in the NZBORA? Or is it not mentioned there because it is so fundamental and obvious a right that it goes without saying? Although, one could argue it’s a right primarily enjoyed by men - everyone else’s right to be left alone is frequently breached under the patriarchy.

It’s almost as though they figure, well, most of the people being harassed are used to it anyway, so why act now?

So, as of this moment, it is still legal to intimidate, guilt, and harass people receiving or providing abortions. Because we have no Safe Areas.

Cabinet has an opportunity to make some amends, show that it actually cares about the privacy and wellbeing of people who receive and provide abortions, and come a little closer to treating abortion as a health issue by completing this exhausting process now, this week. Plus 28 days.

Will they get it together? Time will tell.