Josie Pagani: Rob Campbell, the ‘circular bureaucracy’ and cultural conformity

As Rob Campbell said, public servants are neutered, not neutral, faced inwards towards power and away from the people, writes Josei Pagani.

Josie Pagani is a commentator on current affairs and a regular contributor to Stuff. She works in geopolitics, aid and development, and governance.

OPINION: If you're going to sack Rob Campbell for his 'Martin Luther King' moment, and criticise ex-Labour Party minister Steve Maharey for being, well, Labour in his columns, then there are some others who have been on their soapboxes too.

The prime minister’s chief science adviser, Juliet Gerrard, declared our 'linear' economy, to be 'crap'. We need to ‘Transition to a Circular Bioeconomy', she agreed at a recent 'symposium'.

The bearded Greta Thunberg of the public sector, Climate Change Commissioner Rod Carr, railed against our extractive, exploitative economic model.

The 'circular economy' was first advocated in the 1960s in an article called The Economics of the Coming Spaceship Earth. It advocates a ‘closed economy’, in which resources are recycled, re-used, and shared (not owned), and digging up minerals is bad, naughty, dirty.

It's another way for the middle class to hector working people about the way you live, what you eat, your tastes and lifestyle. It has the credibility of homeopathy, by which I mean it sounds deep and meaningful to people who know they can shield themselves from the damage done by every utopian theory.

Imagine if the Treasury had a section advocating for collectivisation. But the revolutionary Ministry for the Environment has an entire website dedicated to the circular economy. It tells us that when something breaks “in our modern world” it is often more expensive to repair than to buy a new one. “This take-make-dispose mind-set has created a linear economy.”

The sly disparagement of ‘modern’ economies is a clue to what is intended, and the slur is untrue anyway. Modern economies are far more productive than those of our ancestors. Today we create more out of less than our pre-industrial forbears managed. Replacing my carbon hungry Holden V6 with an EV makes sense.

Let’s imagine I'm completely wrong to disparage the controversial Circular Economy. It's still true that advocating for comprehensive change to the way we live and provide for ourselves is more radical than anything Rob Campbell said.

Chris Hipkins' 'back to basics' government isn't about to put 'circular economy' on its to-do list.

I don’t mind passionate public servants having wacky ideas. One of them might work. But what we are seeing is a public sector where the only daring new opinions are those entertained by the ruling mandarin caste, which Rob Campbell called ‘Poneketanga.’

No wonder they wanted him out.

Former Treasury Secretary and member of the Productivity Commission, Graham Scott, told the Waikato University New Zealand Economics Forum last week that we lack ‘deep, continuing and productive policy analysis’.

The risk of groupthink in the public sector, and the lack of creative tension are holding us back, he said. “People are busy being polite to each other. They don't argue any more.”

As Rob Campbell said, public servants are neutered, not neutral, faced inwards towards power and away from the people.

Groupthink is a greater risk than passionate advocacy.

Of course rules are required. I’m uncomfortable with chairs of public bodies attacking the Opposition. That's my job. As good union men, Rob and Steve should respect demarcation.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Former Labour Cabinet Minister Steve Maharey.

Instead of giving a challenging voice only to Poneketanga (‘the Circular Bureaucracy’), and muzzling other public officials as if they were passive government backbenchers, we should go the other way and open the public sector to more contestable ideas and individuals capable of pushing back.

We have a culture of conformity. Perhaps it's because we are too small to have many think tanks developing entire new policy platforms or state governments functioning as policy laboratories. Political parties are incentivised to develop policy in slogans. All tip, no iceberg.

The centralised response to Covid was a warning to us about the risks of closed, Wellington poneketanga. It worked at first, but the lack of contestable ideas, exclusion of outside experts and secrecy, caused the government to drop the ball on a fast vaccine roll out, RATs test, and management of the border.

We need to reward risk in the ideas phase, reduce it in implementation. Currently we do the reverse. Leaders are fired for expressing fresh ideas, but no one is accountable for Waka Kotahi's cost blow outs and Kiwibuild's ghost houses.

Bold and imaginative proposals for public spending reform have come from the Auditor-General, John Ryan, and Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton. No coincidence that both are independent and accountable to parliament, not ministers. They say it's often not clear what outcomes are being sought by governments, how that translates into spending, and ultimately what is being achieved. Upton wants transparency tools to tag funding so we can follow the money – like a bar code.

When our watchdogs can't see where money goes and what it’s achieving, it's not surprising we are seeing homeopathic economics and utopian, magical thinking uncontested.

If we combine transparency with the freedom to propose new ideas and argue about them, we will get better outcomes.